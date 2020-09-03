Left Menu
British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Trillions of dollars in stimulus and signs of a pickup in business activity have lifted the FTSE 100 from its March lows, but the index is still down about 22% from its pre-pandemic highs as the domestic economy struggles to post steady growth. Bank of England Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden on Wednesday hinted at more liquidity as he warned of higher risks to Britain's economy from the coronavirus crisis than spelt out by the central bank last month.

Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2020 14:12 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 14:12 IST
British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

London shares rose on Thursday as upbeat services sector data from China and bets on more stimulus lifted risk appetite, while GlaxoSmithKline rose on announcing a clinical trial for a COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

GSK rose 1% after the drugmaker along with French drugmaker Sanofi said that they had started the "Phase 1/2" trial for their vaccine. The bue-chip FTSE 100 added 0.8%, climbing for a second straight session, with life insurers and travel stocks leading gains, while the mid-cap index advanced 0.6%.

"London markets are rushing on hopes that the government will have to consider further rounds of stimulus measures given the current economic situation, in addition to some positivity arising out of France's stimulus measures," said Connor Campbell, analyst at Spreadex.

Bank of England Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden on Wednesday hinted at more liquidity as he warned of higher risks to Britain's economy from the coronavirus crisis than spelt out by the central bank last month. Britain's services PMI showed job losses accelerated in August despite an upturn in demand, in a bleak sign ahead of the closure of the government's coronavirus furlough scheme at the end of next month.

China service sector activity extended into a fourth straight month in August, with companies hiring more people for the first time since January. Turnaround specialist Melrose Industries Plc fell 10.0% after its adjusted operating profit plunged 90% in the first half, hurt by a coronavirus-driven downturn in the aerospace and automotive sectors.

North Sea focused oil producer Enquest tumbled 11.3% after it said its free cash flow of $87.5 million, generated in the first six months of 2020, was about 37% lower from last year.

Videos

Latest News

Afghan officials primed for talks with Taliban after deal on prisoners -sources

Afghan negotiators and senior officials will fly to Doha for peace talks with the Taliban after the two sides reached a compromise over the release of prisoners, diplomatic and government sources said. All but seven of the 5,000 prisoners w...

Senior Congress leader Abdul Mannan urges Sonia to appoint Adhir as Bengal PCC chief

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly and senior Congress leader Abdul Mannan has urged party president Sonia Gandhi to appoint Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury as the next West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee chief, sources said on Thursday...

Govt revises list, 38 coal blocks to be auctioned for commercial mining: Coal Ministry

The Coal Ministry on Thursday said it has revised the list of mines to be auctioned for commercial mining and now 38 blocks would go under the hammer instead of 41 mines announced earlier. The revision in the list includes addition of three...

Sanofi, GSK launch trial for COVID-19 protein-based vaccine

French drugmaker Sanofi and Britains GlaxoSmithKline said they had started a clinical trial of their protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate, and aimed to reach the final testing stage by December.If the results are conclusive, Sanofi and ...
