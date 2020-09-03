Left Menu
Development News Edition

New age ideas to help India in bigger way to global supply chains: Goyal

Addressing CII's event on ‘Launch of India's Future Business Group’ today, he said that New-age entrepreneurs are going to change the fortune of India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2020 16:24 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 16:24 IST
New age ideas to help India in bigger way to global supply chains: Goyal
The minister said that it is the youngsters, who are going to change the fortune of India, create jobs & bring prosperity to the people. Image Credit: Twitter(@FollowCII)

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry & Railways Shri Piyush Goyal has said that New age ideas will help us to prepare India to contribute in a much bigger way to global supply chains. Addressing CII's event on 'Launch of India's Future Business Group' today, he said that New-age entrepreneurs are going to change the fortune of India. He said, "We need to build a platform with like-minded countries and trusted partners to promote new-age businesses in India." India can engage with other countries and build up a platform with trusted partners to promote new-age businesses, he added.

The minister said that it is the youngsters, who are going to change the fortune of India, create jobs & bring prosperity to the people. "We have a huge start-up ecosystem in India. It's more about recognizing our capabilities, uplifting our entrepreneurs. Some of the ideas that youngsters have come up with are truly revolutionary." He suggested that Colleges should look at entrepreneurship or other courses around new-age businesses. We can also look at more vocational training & assessment process to see what is in the young person's mind, he added.

Talking about the improvement in India's rank from 52 to 48 in the Global Innovation Index, Shri Goyal said "Let us all work together to truly make India the innovation hub. We have a huge startup ecosystem. I have no doubt that the spirit of the industry will even encourage even Government to proactively go forward with new ideas & processes to make it easier & simpler to do business in India. No power on earth can stop us from succeeding"

Speaking about the innovation in Railways, Shri Goyal said that in the last six years, our Indian coach making factories have not only stopped making old coaches, but we are also now making better LHB coaches. As a result of this, in the last 17 months, not even a single Railway passenger has died because of Railway accident:

Shri Goyal said that the real startup entrepreneur with ideas is the Prime Minister. Narrating an anecdote, Shri Goyal said that while discussing the need of fencing the railway tracks for the high-speed trains, Shri Narendra Modi suggested bidding solar projects along Railway tracks, which will bring in Low-cost power, Private investment, make the track secure and also Railways eco-friendly.

Shri Goyal called upon the senior business leaders to become mentors, not only to their own family or businesses but also to the new age & young entrepreneurs. He said "I would appeal to them to allocate quality time for this. It will really encourage the youngsters".

The Minister referred to the Aatmanirbhar Bharat as only the beginning of India's self-realization of its own potential to grow which will contribute to the global economy from a position of strength and trusted partner in resilient global supply chains. He said that India has tremendous potential for new businesses. He said "The objective is to get growth back in India. We will all have to work collectively to achieve that. Prime Minister had once said, "We have a million problems but at the same time, we have a billion minds." Our industry has truly demonstrated the capabilities of the intelligent Indian entrepreneur and the ability to surpass traditional businesses to promote new-age businesses. India has immense capability & strength to grab the future. We will overcome the pandemic faster than anybody imagines."

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Rajdhani Express stranded, goods train services disrupted in J'khand due to Tana Bhagat stir

Ranchi-bound Rajdhani Express and several goods trains were stranded for hours on Thursday as over 250 Tana Bhagats put up an economic blockade at Tori junction in Jharkhands Latehar district, demanding land rights and amendment of the Chot...

CCI approves 6.51% stake acquisition by SABIC in Clariant AG

The Competition Commission of India CCI approves incremental acquisition by SABIC International Holdings B.V. SABIC BV in Clariant AG under Section 311 of the Competition Act, 2002, on 2nd September 2020.The Proposed Combination relates to ...

Anil Deshmukh welcomes PIL filed in favour of Mumbai Police for getting targeted in SSR death case

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday welcomed a Public Interest Litigation PIL filed by former IPS officers in connection with the unfair, malicious and false media campaign against the Mumbai Police in the Sushant Singh Rajp...

Turkey’s power projection risks military clash in Mediterranean, former PM says

Turkey risks military confrontation in the eastern Mediterranean because it prizes power over diplomacy, a former prime minister who championed a less confrontational policy in the first decade of President Tayyip Erdogans rule told Reuters...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020