Left Menu
Development News Edition

Axis MF launches global fund, aims to raise up to Rs 1,500 cr

The fund house is targeting to get Rs 1,000-1,500 crore from up to 75,000 investors in the new fund offering, a senior official told reporters. At present, nearly all of the Indian wealth is invested in the Indian markets, which account for only 3 per cent of the global market capitalisation, the company said, pointing to the opportunities which might be lost.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-09-2020 17:53 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 17:53 IST
Axis MF launches global fund, aims to raise up to Rs 1,500 cr

Axis Mutual Fund on Thursday said it is targeting to collect up to Rs 1,500 crore from a new offering which will help domestic investors take bets in the global markets. The fund house launched ‘Axis Global Alpha Equity Fund of Fund’ which will invest in Schroder International Selection Fund Global Equity Alpha.

It can be noted that Indian indices are experiencing a rally in a contracting economy, and there have been concerns about high valuation of Indian equities. Some asset managers have started dedicated offerings towards such a scheme already. The fund house is targeting to get Rs 1,000-1,500 crore from up to 75,000 investors in the new fund offering, a senior official told reporters.

At present, nearly all of the Indian wealth is invested in the Indian markets, which account for only 3 per cent of the global market capitalisation, the company said, pointing to the opportunities which might be lost. Schroder is the largest asset manager in Europe with over USD 500 billion under management and also owns 25 per cent in Axis AMC, as per a statement.

Schroder International Selection Fund Global Equity Alpha d invests in a compact, high conviction portfolio of geographically and sectorally diversified equity stocks with a strong focus on North America and technology sectors. The fund is managed out of London and the money (in rupees) will be converted into dollars for investment, the official said, adding the expense ratio has been capped at 2.25 per cent as per Sebi regulations.

Axis, which already has two funds dedicated to giving domestic investors a slice of global equities, said that the new fund offer will open between September 4-18..

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Oil tanker carrying crude from Kuwait to India catches fire off Sri Lanka

An oil tanker carrying crude from Kuwait to India caught fire off the eastern coast of Sri Lanka, leaving one of its 23 crew members missing and another injured, according to media reports on Thursday. The Indian Coast Guard pressed into ac...

Corporate revenues slides 31% in Q1, profit margin drop not as stark: Icra

Corporate revenues declined by 31 per cent in the June quarter, but profit margins decreased by a lesser degree to 3.6 per cent in the April-June period, a report said on Thursday. Domestic rating agency Icra analysed financial results of 4...

India's armed forces capable of dealing with Chinese actions in best suitable ways: Gen Rawat

Indias armed forces are capable of handling aggressive Chinese actions in best suitable ways, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat said on Thursday, remarks that came against the backdrop of Chinas attempts to change the status quo in cer...

Domestic pvt players should set up OFB-like ammunition production facility: senior Army official

The Indian Army expects domestic private players to establish an ammunition production set-up parallel to the existing government-run Ordnance Factory Board OFB, a senior official said on Thursday. The Army also expects timeliness, quality ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020