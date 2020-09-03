Left Menu
Development News Edition

Global food prices rise in August on firm demand: FAO

Global food prices rose for the third consecutive month in August influenced by generally firmer demand and a weaker US dollar, according to a report released on Thursday by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations.

ANI | Rome | Updated: 03-09-2020 18:11 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 18:11 IST
Global food prices rise in August on firm demand: FAO
The hike was influenced by firmer demand and weaker US dollar. Image Credit: ANI

Global food prices rose for the third consecutive month in August influenced by generally firmer demand and a weaker US dollar, according to a report released on Thursday by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations. The FAO food price index, which tracks the international prices of the most commonly traded food commodities, averaged 96.1 points in August, up 2 per cent from the previous month and reaching its highest level since February.

The FAO cereal price index rose by 1.9 per cent from July, averaging 7 per cent above its value in August 2019, with coarse grains leading the rise. Sorghum prices rose 8.6 per cent and stood at 33.4 per cent above their year-ago level, mostly on the back of strong import demand by China. Maize prices rose 2.2 per cent amid concerns that recent crop damages in Iowa would impact supply. International rice prices also rose, underpinned by seasonally tight availabilities and increasing African demand.

The FAO sugar price index rose by 6.7 per cent from the previous month, reflecting reduced production prospects due to unfavourable weather conditions in the European Union and Thailand, the world's second-largest sugar exporter, as well as strong import demand by China. The FAO vegetable oil price index increased by 5.9 per cent, led by firmer values for palm oil especially but also soy, sunflower and rapeseed oils. The moves mainly reflect prospective production slowdowns in leading palm oil-producing countries amid firm global import demand.

The FAO dairy price index was virtually unchanged from July with cheese and whole milk powder quotations declining amid expectations of ample seasonal export availabilities in Oceania while butter prices rose due to tightening export availabilities in Europe in the wake of the August heatwave reducing milk output. The FAO meat price index was also almost unchanged since July -- although down 8.9 per cent from August 2019 -- as the effect of lower import demand for bovine, poultry and ovine meats was offset by surging import demand for pigmeat from China.

(ANI)

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Bulandshahr: Inquiry ordered against lineman accused of taking bribe

The Electricity Department initiated an inquiry against a lineman allegedly caught on tape taking bribe for replacing a transformer here. The video had gone viral on social mediaAccording to residents of Khairpur village in the Debai are...

Oil tanker carrying crude from Kuwait to India catches fire off Sri Lanka

An oil tanker carrying crude from Kuwait to India caught fire off the eastern coast of Sri Lanka, leaving one of its 23 crew members missing and another injured, according to media reports on Thursday. The Indian Coast Guard pressed into ac...

Corporate revenues slides 31% in Q1, profit margin drop not as stark: Icra

Corporate revenues declined by 31 per cent in the June quarter, but profit margins decreased by a lesser degree to 3.6 per cent in the April-June period, a report said on Thursday. Domestic rating agency Icra analysed financial results of 4...

India's armed forces capable of dealing with Chinese actions in best suitable ways: Gen Rawat

Indias armed forces are capable of handling aggressive Chinese actions in best suitable ways, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat said on Thursday, remarks that came against the backdrop of Chinas attempts to change the status quo in cer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020