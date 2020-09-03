Left Menu
Development News Edition

Slammed by virus, France unveils huge economic rescue plan

Facing resurgent virus infections, France's government unveiled a 100 billion-euro (USD 118 billion) recovery plan Thursday aimed at creating jobs, saving struggling businesses and yanking the country out of its worst economic slump since World War II.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 03-09-2020 18:59 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 18:59 IST
Slammed by virus, France unveils huge economic rescue plan

Facing resurgent virus infections, France's government unveiled a 100 billion-euro (USD 118 billion) recovery plan Thursday aimed at creating jobs, saving struggling businesses and yanking the country out of its worst economic slump since World War II. The massive plan includes money to bring back manufacturing of medical supplies to French factories, develop hydrogen energy, help museums and the cinema industry, train young people for 21st century jobs and hire more staff at unemployment offices.

“It's an important step for our strategy in the fight against the economic and social consequences of the crisis that hit France,” Prime Minister Jean Castex said. The government spent hundreds of billions of euros in emergency aid as the virus sped across France and filled its once-renowned hospitals earlier this year, prompting a strict two-month lockdown that nearly froze the economy but slowed the spread of infections.

More than 30,600 people with the virus have died in France, among the highest death tolls in Europe after Britain and Italy. “France held on, but it is incontestably weakened,” Castex said, and now must pull itself out of “an extremely sudden and brutal recession.” The economy shrank 13.8 per cent in the second quarter, which has torpedo's President Emmanuel Macron grand mission to transform the French economy before his first term end in 2022.

France is again seeing a growth in infections after summer vacations, reporting more than 7,000 virus cases Thursday, the highest daily rate in Europe. That is also well above the several hundred cases a day reported in May and June, when France was emerging from lockdown and testing less.

The number of people in intensive care with the virus is edging up, though is far from the crisis levels of March and April. Despite the rise, France's schools reopened their doors this week for in-person classes, and authorities are encouraging people to return to work.

And the government insisted Thursday it's time to plan for the post-virus future. In a country that has long struggled to keep unemployment under 10 per cent, the plan aims to create 160,000 jobs next year and restore France's 2019 GDP level by 2022 — the year of the next presidential election.

“It's ambitious but perfectly within our reach,” Castex said. Called “France Reboot,” the plan will include 40 billion euros (USD 47.3 billion) in aid from a European Union-wide rescue plan approved in July. Castex said the government won't raise the country's already high taxes to pay for the rest, but will issue new treasury bonds instead.

After France financed a mass temporary unemployment scheme to keep people from losing their jobs amid the coronavirus lockdown, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire promised to “continue to do the maximum” for workers and businesses. About a third of the 100 billion euros will go to supporting businesses, a third for jobs and other societal measures and a third for reducing emissions and protecting biodiversity.

Macron has been criticized for not living up to promises to fight climate change, and critics said despite the big price tag, Thursday's new plan still doesn't do enough to catch France up with European neighbors in terms of protecting the environment. Others expressed concern that the money wouldn't prevent French businesses from declaring bankruptcy or announcing mass layoffs in the coming months.

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

CSK squad undergoes second test, likely to train from Friday

The Chennai Super Kings squad, barring the two players who tested positive for coronavirus last week, is likely to train from Friday subject to clearance after a second round of testing was conducted on Thursday. Deepak Chahar was among th...

Four more IPS officers transferred in Maharashtra

A day after a major reshuffle in top echelon of Maharashtras police establishment, the home department on Thursday transferred four more IPS officers, including Aurangabad police commissioner Chiranjeev Prasad. Nikhil Gupta, an IPS officer ...

BJP to conduct Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan from Sept 25 to Oct 2

The BJP will conduct a massive Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan from the Jayanti of Deendayal Upadhyaya on September 25 to Mahatma Gandhis birth anniversary on October 2. The BJP central office sent a circular recently to all BJP state unit chief...

Gujarat govt committed to stop coronavirus spread: Rupani

Even as the coronavirus caseload in Gujarat is nearing one lakh, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday said his government is committed to stop the spread of the infection. Rupani and his deputy Nitin Patel on Thursday paid a virtual visi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020