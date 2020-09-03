Left Menu
Waaree Energies wins USD 105 mn solar panel order in US

The company has already supplied over 3 GW solar panels till date globally, and commissioned over 600 MW of solar EPC projects in India and South East Asia, it said in a statement. "Waaree Energies bags USD 105 million order for solar modules from a US based developer.

Domestic solar PV module manufacturer Waaree Energies on Thursday said it has bagged a USD 105 million (about Rs 760 crore) order to supply solar panels in the US. The company has already supplied over 3 GW solar panels till date globally, and commissioned over 600 MW of solar EPC projects in India and South East Asia, it said in a statement.

"Waaree Energies bags USD 105 million order for solar modules from a US based developer. It has received 300+ MW order to supply solar panels in California USA. The modules will be supplied for a project based in California which is likely to get commissioned in the second or third quarter of 2021," it said. However, the company did not disclose the name of the US-based developer.

Waaree Energies Director Sales and Marketing Sunil Rathi said, "This order is in line with the government's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, and shows the capabilities of Indian manufacturers to compete in the global market. "We have recently completed the supply of 50 MW solar modules for a fortune 500 company in the US, and are expecting more such developments in the US." He further said the company also plans to soon open a local office in California to strengthen its base in the country.

Waaree Energies, the flagship company of Waaree Group, is the country's leading solar photovoltaic (PV) maker and leader in rooftop segment with headquarters in Mumbai. It has India's largest solar PV module manufacturing capacity of 2 GW at its plants in Surat and Umbergaon in Gujarat.

The company has presence in over 350 locations in India and 68 countries internationally..

