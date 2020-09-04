Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks set to fall as Wall Street's tech rally stumbles

Asian stocks were set to open in the red on Friday, after Wall Street's benchmarks posted their biggest one-day declines in nearly three months as new fears about the economy sent investors into bonds and safe-haven currencies. However, analysts do not expect selling in Asia to match the Wall Street moves, which were driven by a sharp correction in technology stocks, as investors await key U.S. data due later on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 04-09-2020 05:24 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 05:24 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks set to fall as Wall Street's tech rally stumbles

Asian stocks were set to open in the red on Friday, after Wall Street's benchmarks posted their biggest one-day declines in nearly three months as new fears about the economy sent investors into bonds and safe-haven currencies.

However, analysts do not expect selling in Asia to match the Wall Street moves, which were driven by a sharp correction in technology stocks, as investors await key U.S. data due later on Friday. "Asia has to open lower," said Rodrigo Catril, senior foreign exchange strategist at National Australian Bank, although he noted investors "will wait for another indication from the U.S. on whether the tech correction has legs."

He said the U.S. jobs report due later has taken on more significance after a weak reading on U.S. private payrolls on Wednesday. Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures lost 1.95% in early trading, while Japan's Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.32%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures lost 1.30% and futures for the S&P 500 fell 0.64%. Bonds and currency traders also are likely to stay on the sidelines until the picture becomes clearer, said Imre Speizer, head of New Zealand strategy at Westpac.

U.S. Treasury yields fell while the Japanese yen and Swiss franc gained against the dollar overnight on safe-haven buying as stocks fell. Investors also await Australian July retail sales data July, which are expected to show an increase from June although such data is unlikely to have much impact unless it broadly overshoots expectations, Speizer said.

The dollar index rose 0.042%, with the euro up 0.03% to $1.1857. The Australian dollar fell 0.10% versus the greenback at $0.727.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes last rose 5/32 in price to yield 0.6347%, from 0.651% late on Wednesday. The U.S. stock market moves marked the biggest single-day percentage declines for the Nasdaq and S&P 500 since June 11 and since June 26 for the Dow. But the S&P 500 and Nasdaq are still close to record highs.

Stock investors' perceptions about the economy have shifted. After days of seeing green shoots in global economic data, investors on Thursday seized on a U.S. weekly payrolls report and downbeat comments from Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans, who called for more stimulus to help the economy recover its pre-pandemic strength. While weekly initial jobless claims fell more than anticipated, they remained extremely high.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.78%, the S&P 500 lost 3.51% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 4.96%. European shares closed 1.4% lower after rising more than 1.2% as weakness in tech names spread, with the group falling 3.76% in its biggest one-day decline since April 21.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 1.40% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 2.51% and was on track for its biggest one-day percentage drop since June 11 after Wednesday's record closing high.

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

Sweet Magnolias Season 2: Developer talks on twists & turns including unexpected surprises

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Late homers lead Mets to 10-inning win over Yanks

J.D. Davis hit the game-tying homer with one out in the ninth inning, and Pete Alonso hit a two-run homer leading off the 10th as the New York Mets rallied for a 9-7 victory over the visiting New York Yankees on Thursday in a makeup game at...

Grizzlies' Morant named NBA Rookie of Year

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant earned 99 of 100 first-place votes Thursday to take home NBA Rookie of the Year honors. The 21-year-old Morant, a Murray State product who was the No. 2 overall pick in last years draft, averaged 17.8 point...

In midst of pandemic, Mexicans resume searches for the disappeared

Using drones, shovels and picks, desperate Mexicans resumed searching for disappeared family members across remote parts of the country, restarting a torturous process that was largely halted when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March.More tha...

Rays look to continue tear against Marlins

With the New York Yankees in their rear-view mirror, the first-place Tampa Bay Rays are set to renew their Citrus Series rivalry with the Miami Marlins this weekend. In taking two of three games in Yankee Stadium in a heated series between ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020