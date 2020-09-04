Stuck in an Internet Rut? Use a VPN to Break Out

The internet is vast, with an outlet for practically every interest and need one can imagine. Whether it's entertainment, news, games, socializing, researching, or simply killing time, the web seems to have a site for every need we may have and an answer for every question we could ask--plus a million more for those we never even thought of. Practically any interest can be explored online on a variety of sites that can easily become welcome repositories for learning, exploring, or simply killing time.

Well, theoretically, at least. Why, then, do we so often get stuck in the same old internet routines, visiting the same websites, the same YouTube channels, the same streaming, and social media platforms over, and over, and over again?

Simply put, it's hard to break out of a routine. Despite its vast potential, the internet has become, for most of us, yet another arena in which we go about our narrow lives, sticking to the familiar and limiting ourselves to what we know. Though this is natural, it's not ideal. There's a veritable universe to explore online. Yet we find ourselves automatically gravitating to those familiar sites, day after day, until we end up bored, with glazed expressions on our faces, staring at our screens but hardly paying attention to them.

This is a common problem. Luckily, there's an easy and fun solution, one that can instantly break down those internet walls and get you re-engaged with all the riches the internet has to offer.

VPNs: As Fun as They Are Practical

There are plenty of ways to get out of this kind of internet rut, but one of the more exciting is via a VPN, or Virtual Private Network.

Essentially, a VPN geo-spoofs your location, connecting you to a network anywhere in the world and making it appear as if you're online in that location.

VPNs are typically seen as practical tools that serve a specific purpose. People use VPNs, for instance, to access restricted content in another country, to surf the web privately, and even, in cases of those living under authoritative governments, to bypass censorship restrictions. For that reason, some common questions are, does a vpn change your ip, and can it be used to stream movies online?

Even if you live in a thriving democracy or aren't overly concerned about online privacy, a VPN can be a tool for entertainment and instantly open up worlds.

For example, setting your VPN to a server in another country lets you access a whole new world of entertainment and content available to that part of the world. If you're a Netflix user, for example, and run out of movies on your to-watch list, simply set the VPN for another country and you'll see a whole new selection of movies and TV series appear.

Additionally, you can use a VPN to mimic a location to access the BBC and other foreign media sites that offer a rich selection of content. If you're a sports fan, a VPN can give you access to soccer games, cricket matches, and virtually every other sport across the globe. If you're into politics or current events, you can tune into the local news channels in another country and get a more international perspective on the world.

So next time you find yourself staring at your computer screen but completely disengaged from the site you're on, wondering how you even got there in the first place and why you keep coming back, day after day, consider blasting open the virtual walls keeping you limited. A VPN can instantly give you access to more entertainment, different perspectives, a wider range of content, and ultimately, a more whole online experience.

(Disclaimer: Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)