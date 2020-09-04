France could do better than forecast 11% economic contraction, says Le Maire

France could do better than forecast 11% economic contraction, says Le MaireReuters | Paris | Updated: 04-09-2020 12:18 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 12:18 IST
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire believes that the French economy could perform better than currently forecast this year, he said on Friday.
"I think we will do better in 2020 than the 11% recession forecast at the moment," Le Maire told BFM TV.
Le Maire was speaking a day after France announced a 100 billion euro ($118.4 billion) plan to pull its economy out of one of Europe's worst slumps through a fast-moving recovery programme that revives President Emmanuel Macron's pro-business reforms with a greener tinge. ($1 = 0.8446 euros)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bruno Le Maire
- French
- Emmanuel Macron
- BFM TV
- Europe
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
French embassy says 7 centres opened in India to receive visa applications
French sees 4,711 new COVID infections, close to lockdown record
Frenchman dies, 9 injured in luxury hotel inferno in Spain
Michelle Pfeiffer, Lucas Hedges-starrer 'French Exit' to debut in US cinemas in Feb 2021
French minister Beaune: Share concerns and fears over Putin critic Navalny