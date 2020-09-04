Left Menu
BHEL sets up 'Make in India (MII) Business Development Group'

The vertical would identify products currently being imported by the company as well as by the country, which can be developed/ manufactured by BHEL, identifying opportunities for increased in-house manufacturing in the company, and working with global OEMs for 'Make in India, Make for the World'. The group will bring together a number of initiatives taken by the company in recent times, in line with the objectives of 'Make in India, Make for the World' and AatmaNirbhar Bharat.

04-09-2020
State-owned engineering major BHEL on Friday said it has created a new vertical 'Make in India (MII) Business Development Group' as part of efforts to focus on Aatmanirbhar Bharat initatives. The company has taken various steps towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat. These include floating an Expression of Interest (EoI) inviting global manufacturing companies to leverage BHEL facilities and capabilities to set up a manufacturing base in India as well as take up efforts towards indigenisation of major imports, especially in the capital goods sector.

"Going further in this direction, the company has set up a new business vertical 'Make in India (MII) Business Development Group' to bring complete focus on these activities," the company said in a statement. The vertical would identify products currently being imported by the company as well as by the country, which can be developed/ manufactured by BHEL, identifying opportunities for increased in-house manufacturing in the company, and working with global OEMs for 'Make in India, Make for the World'.

The group will bring together a number of initiatives taken by the company in recent times, in line with the objectives of 'Make in India, Make for the World' and AatmaNirbhar Bharat. These include in-house development and manufacture of items currently being imported by the company, and development and manufacture of major items in the country's engineering imports basket.

Besides, the company will work with global OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) for manufacturing items/ sub-assemblies for India as well as for exports, as per the statement. BHEL was set up in 1964 with the objective of achieving self-sufficiency in the power sector. Over the years, the company has diversified into a range of engineering and manufacturing activities for the core sectors of the economy, including for transportation, defence, aerospace, water, oil and gas.

