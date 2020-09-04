Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore uses Coastal Shipping for movement of products

The Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Limited (FACT), a PSU under the Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers has started using Coastal Shipping as a new and effective mode of transport for the movement of its products. This will ensure fast and timely availability of fertilizers to the farmer community in the Eastern and the Western Coastal areas of the country.

The FACT is getting active support of Cochin Port Trust in this endeavour. Fertilizers moved through coastal shipping will be carried out further through Rail to reach the required destination

FACT has started Coastal Shipping mode for dispatching bagged fertilizer to selected viable destinations, in line with the Government policy for considering freight subsidy for transportation of fertilizer through coastal shipping. Following the successful delivery of the first batch of 20 containers of Ammonium Sulphate despatched from Cochin on 30th July 2020 through Coastal shipping, to Haldia, West Bengal.

Company is sending another shipment of 20 containers of fertilizer (560 MT Ammonium Sulphate ) to the same destination.

Stuffing of bagged fertilizers in containers is completed at FACT plant at Udyogamandal on 2nd September 2020 & the ship is scheduled for 4th September 2020.

In West Bengal, this product is marketed by HIL (India) Limited, a PSU under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers which is a sole manufacturer of DDT globally.

It is believed that shipping of fertilizers through sea route shall ease the pressure on movement of fertilizers by rail and road to some extent.

(With Inputs from PIB)