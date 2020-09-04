Left Menu
BDR Pharma to launch 400 mg Favipiravir tablets

Drug firm BDR Pharmaceuticals on Friday said it plans to launch 400 mg Favipiravir tablets, used for treating COVID-19 patients, in the country.

04-09-2020
Drug firm BDR Pharmaceuticals on Friday said it plans to launch 400 mg Favipiravir tablets, used for treating COVID-19 patients, in the country. The 'BDFAVI' 400 mg tablets will be priced at Rs 990 for a strip of 10 tablets, BDR Pharma said in a statement. Each tablet will cost Rs 99.

In August, the company launched 200 mg Favipiravir tablets. "We aim to make BDFAVI available in sufficient quantities to meet the high demand for the drug in the Indian market to help curb the current crisis... introducing a higher dosage is an attempt to ensure a smoother experience to patients and caregivers," BDR Pharma CMD Dharmesh Shah said.

The company had received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to manufacture Favipiravir to treat patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms under the brand name BDFAVI, according to the statement..

