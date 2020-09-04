Left Menu
Development News Edition

On Brexit, EU needs to accept UK is independent now, British source says

The European Union is slowing down Brexit trade negotiations and should understand that its demands on state aid and fishing are not compatible with Britain's status as an independent country, a British source close to the negotiations said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 04-09-2020 18:18 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 17:53 IST
On Brexit, EU needs to accept UK is independent now, British source says
Representative image

The European Union is slowing down Brexit trade negotiations and should understand that its demands on state aid and fishing are not compatible with Britain's status as an independent country, a British source close to the negotiations said. "We have been clear from the start that we are seeking a relationship that respects our sovereignty and which has a free trade agreement at its core, similar to the one the EU has with Canada," the source said.

"We have also consistently tried to move discussions forwards but have been prevented from doing so by an EU which insists that everything must go at the pace of the most difficult issue," the source said. "Their ask that we accept continuity with EU state aid and fisheries policy is simply not compatible with our status as a fully independent country. The EU need to realise that what they're asking for is at odds with what the British people voted for, twice, and not something we could accept."

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

CBSE class 10, 12 compartment exams to be held from Sep 22-29

The compartment examinations for classes 10 and 12 will be conducted from September 22 to 29, the Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE announced on Friday. The board said that examinees will carry hand sanitisers and wear face masks in...

Jubilant Life Sciences Q1 net profit declines 52 pc to Rs 88 cr

Drug firm Jubilant Life Sciences on Friday reported a 52.42 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 88.01 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs184.98 crore for the corresponding p...

Russian COVID-19 vaccine safe, induces antibody response in small trials: Lancet study

Russias Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, approved in the country last month, produced antibody response in all participants with no serious adverse events in small human trials, according to the first peer-reviewed results of the preventive publ...

6,193 fresh COVID-19 cases take UP's tally to over 2.53 lakh, death toll mounts to 3,762

The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 3,762 on Friday with 71 more fatalities, while 6,193 fresh cases pushed the states infection tally to over 2.53 lakh, officials said. Additional Chief Secretary, Medical and Health, Amit Moha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020