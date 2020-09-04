Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rupee surges 33 paise to end at 73.14 against US dollar

During the trading session, the local unit touched an intra-day high of 73.01 and a low of 73.47 against the greenback. "The currency gained despite weakness in domestic equities as uncertainty between India and China remained high," said Gaurang Somaiya, Forex & Bullion Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-09-2020 18:12 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 18:12 IST
Rupee surges 33 paise to end at 73.14 against US dollar

The Indian rupee rebounded by 33 paise to close at 73.14 against the US dollar on Friday, shrugging off tepid sentiment emanating from sell-offs in domestic equities and weak macroeconomic indicators. On weekly basis too, the domestic currency gained 25 paise vis-à-vis US dollar.

At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened on a strong note at 73.38 and gained further ground to close at 73.14, registering a gain of 33 paise a dollar over its previous close. During the trading session, the local unit touched an intra-day high of 73.01 and a low of 73.47 against the greenback.

"The currency gained despite weakness in domestic equities as uncertainty between India and China remained high," said Gaurang Somaiya, Forex & Bullion Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services. "Better-than-expected economic data could extend gains for the greenback. We expect USD/INR (Spot) to quote in the range of 73.00 and 73.50," Somaiya said.

All macro indicators including GDP print as well as numbers of manufacturing and service sectors have been suggesting a long road to economic recovery, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.06 per cent higher at 92.79.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.41 per cent to USD 44.25 per barrel. On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 633.76 points or 1.63 per cent lower at 38,357.18. The NSE Nifty plunged 193.60 points or 1.68 per cent to close at 11,333.85.

"Indian rupee marked fourth weekly gains in row on stronger Asian peers and foreign fund inflows. Market is expecting better fund inflow for IPOs throughout this month which will provide support to rupee," said Devarsh Vakil, Deputy Head Retail Research, HDFC Securities. "Market participants will focus on today's US labour market report. A below-consensus NFP and unchanged unemployment rate may modestly weigh on risk and further help the dollar," he added.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Friday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,888.78 crore, exchange data showed..

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

R'than: 3 held for taking bribe

Three people were arrested for allegedly taking bribe in two separate incidents in Rajasthans Rajsamand and Chittorgarh districts on Friday, an Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB official saidIn Rajsamand, a village development officer, Abhinav Sha...

Muse Wearables unveils AI-powered wellness smart band

Chennai, Sep 4 PTI Muse Wearables, an IIT Madras incubated technology startup on Friday unveiled artificial intelligence powered personal wellness smart band Muse Cue that would alert users on COVID-19 symptoms besides offering a host of a ...

OYO Appoints Anuj Tejpal as Global Chief Commercial Officer

Among one of the founding members, Anuj is a seasoned OYOpreneur and has spent 7 years building OYO grounds up from one hotel in Gurgaon to over 43,000 hotels across 80 countries and 800 cities New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir OYO Hotels H...

Rajnath lauds Russian scientists for developing COVID-19 vaccine

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday congratulated the government and people of Russia for successfully controlling the coronavirus outbreak in the country and lauded its scientists for developing a vaccine against the deadly disease. P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020