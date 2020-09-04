RattanIndia Power's loss narrows to Rs 450 cr in Jun quarter

RattanIndia Power's consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 450.78 crore in the June 2020 quarter. Its net loss had stood at Rs 488.06 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

The company's total income stood at Rs 268.07 crore in the June 2020 quarter, significantly lower against Rs 613.85 crore a year ago, according to a BSE filing. About the COVID-19 situation, it said, "On a long-term basis, the group does not anticipate any major challenge in meeting its financial obligations." The firm's operations fall under "power generation and allied activities" businesses only.