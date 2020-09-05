Goods train services affected for third day in J'khand due to Tana Bhagat protest

Left Menu
Freight train movement remained disrupted for the third consecutive day in Jharkhand as members of the Tana Bhagat community blocked the tracks at Tori station here, seeking amendment of Chotanagpur Tenancy Act -- which protects the land rights of the tribals.

PTI | Latehar | Updated: 05-09-2020 00:34 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 00:34 IST
Freight train movement remained disrupted for the third consecutive day in Jharkhand as members of the Tana Bhagat community blocked the tracks at Tori station here, seeking amendment of Chotanagpur Tenancy Act -- which protects the land rights of the tribals. Several attempts to pacify the agitators over the past three days have failed, as the members of the tribal community sought a meeting with Chief Minister Hemant Soren at the protest venue.

Local MLA Baijnath Ram, who visited the site of the agitation, said the protesters refused to pay heed. The community, known to followers of Mahatma Gandhi's ideologies, had been demanding that the provisions of the Chotanagpur Tenancy Act be strengthened in its favour through an amendment, and its members be granted a tax waiver on any land they possessed.

Latehar Deputy Commissioner Zeeshan Kamar said, "I tried talking to the agitators, and so did some of the senior district officials. But they were in no mood to listen." Tori railway station superintendent Ashok Kumar said the agitation has hit hard the coal sector, as several goods trains remained stranded due to the agitation. The Railways have suffered losses of around Rs 100 crore due to the protest, he added.

