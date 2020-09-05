Left Menu
Development News Edition

HarperCollins India to publish Nothing To Lose, a no-holds-barred account of Ma Anand Sheela's life, by Manbeena Sandhu

HarperCollins Publishers India is delighted to announce the publication of Manbeena Sandhu's Nothing to Lose

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2020 10:10 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 10:10 IST
HarperCollins India to publish Nothing To Lose, a no-holds-barred account of Ma Anand Sheela's life, by Manbeena Sandhu
HarperCollins Publishers India. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] September 5 (ANI/PRNewswire): HarperCollins Publishers India is delighted to announce the publication of Manbeena Sandhu's Nothing to Lose: The Authorized Biography of Ma Anand Sheela, to be out on October 5, 2020. 'A story of an operatic storm ... A compelling must-read'

Chapman and Maclain Way, Directors of Wild Wild Country HarperCollins Publishers India is thrilled to announce that it will be publishing the much-anticipated, tell-all, Nothing to Lose: The Authorized Biography of Ma Anand Sheela by Manbeena Sandhu.

This book, to be released on October 5, 2020, is set to create waves, as it explores the many dimensions and facets of the enigmatic Ma Anand Sheela, a glimpse of which the world saw in the popular documentary series, Wild Wild Country. From heading an ashram at Rajneeshpuram, Oregon, USA, in the 1980s to allegedly spearheading what is known as the largest bioterror attack in American history and spending thirty-nine months in prison, Ma Anand Sheela's life is one that fascinates and intrigues.

But who is the woman beyond the persona of the commune leader? What is Sheela like behind the sensational 'tough lady' avatar? Manbeena Sandhu followed the Osho movement for two decades before her journey finally led her to Sheela. Nothing to Lose is a no-holds-barred account of Sheela's life, her intense relationship with Bhagwan, and the riveting story of what actually happened behind the closed doors of the cult's ashram.

"It is not easy to put my complex, intense, and eventful life into words. And today, I can say Manbeena has not failed in her choice and challenge. Through this book, Manbeena prompted me to remember forgotten memories and relive my journey. Today, I'm delighted to see where her perseverance and dedication has led both of us. I am happy that Nothing to Lose is being published by HarperCollins. I wish the book and Manbeena much success," said Ma Anand Sheela about this book. "I've been closely involved with studying the Bhagwan Rajneesh movement for over twenty years. Throughout this period of study and research, one compelling figure towered above all - Ma Anand Sheela. She, who not only shook the grounds of the United States but the entire world through her non-conforming, non-traditional, and rebellious ways. In 2019, I had the opportunity to meet Ma Anand Sheela in person and we connected on a different level. She guided me through each milestone and this journey has been nothing short of exhilarating. I would like to thank HarperCollins and Ma Anand Sheela for allowing me to present the untold story of a legend," said Manbeena Sandhu.

"Charismatic, gutsy and ambitious, Ma Anand Sheela has lived a life that shocks and impresses. And now, in Nothing to Lose, she looks back and talks about her remarkable journey and gives us a peek into the events that happened at the Ashram all that time ago," said Bushra Ahmed, Commissioning Editor, HarperCollins India. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

TRENDING

Killing Eve Season 4 production delayed, Jodie Comer reveals Villanelle’s worst enemy

Park Min-young & Park Seo-joon’s kissing video crosses 200 million views

UNDP launches Iraq’s first-ever anti-corruption forum for women

Attack on Titan Season 4 to deal deeper into history & powers of Titans

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Fire on board oil tanker brought under control with India's help: Lankan Navy

The fire on board an oil tanker off Sri Lankas coast has been brought under control with Indias help and it was towed to the deep sea away from land, the Navy said on Saturday. The ship was carrying 270,000 metric tonnes of crude oil from K...

Trump urges coronavirus vigilance for Labour Day

President Donald Trump is urging Americans to remain vigilant about the coronavirus over the Labour Day weekend. Trump said at a White House briefing Friday that we need everybody to be careful and to apply common sense in their interaction...

ICMR issues advisory allowing 'testing on demand' for COVID-19

The Indian Council of Medical Research ICMR has issued an advisory on COVID-19 testing strategy, allowing testing on demand for individuals but left it to states to modify the approach as per their discretion. It also advised testing on dem...

Jonathan Majors, Glen Powell to star in war epic ‘Devotion’

Actors Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell are set to lead historical war epic Devotion, to be directed by Sweetheart filmmaker J D Dillard. Based on Adam Makos 2014 book of the same name, the screenplay of the film is written by Jake Crane ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020