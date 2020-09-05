Reissue: Mindteck Adds Another Medical Device Client to Its Roster

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India Mindteck (India) Limited, (BSE: 517344 and NSE: MINDTECK), the global engineering and technology solutions company with niche knowledge and expertise in the storage, medical device, semiconductor and analytical instrument industries, recently announced a project win with a medical device and equipment company headquartered in the United States. The new client designs medical solutions and systems that help prevent the transmission of infection. The hardware reengineering project encompasses electronic and firmware design, as well as the modernisation of a user interface.

Mr. Jacob Pillay, Senior Vice President – Global Sales, said: "It is an honour to work alongside an esteemed company in their fight to control and prevent infection." He added, "We are excited about this strategic win, and we look forward to making a meaningful contribution and delivering a successful outcome." Commenting on the win, Mr. Anand Balakrishnan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, said: "During such a time of uncertainty, I think that it is absolutely wonderful to be rewarded for our valued niche knowledge and expertise by yet another medical device company." About Mindteck Mindteck is a global engineering and technology solutions company devoted to delivering knowledge that matters to help clients compete, innovate and propel forward along the digital continuum. The Company's legacy expertise in Embedded Systems, Enterprise Applications and Testing are a powerful complement to competencies in Data Services, Cloud and IoT. Since its establishment in 1991, Mindteck's clientele has included top-tier Fortune 1000 companies, start-ups, leading universities, and government entities. The company is publicly traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE 517344) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE Mindteck). Founding Member: 'The Atlas of Economic Complexity' for the Center for International Development (CID) at Harvard University. Office Locations: India, United States, Canada, Singapore, Malaysia, Bahrain, Philippines, Germany and United Kingdom. Development Centers: Kolkata and Bengaluru, India.