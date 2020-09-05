Left Menu
Development News Edition

Many auto firms moving facilities out of China to cover geopolitical risks: SIAM

Many companies in China are relocating or putting plants in other countries to cover geopolitical risks and the auto and components sector must bring those investments or tie up with them to produce in India, newly-elected President of Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) Kenichi Ayukawa said on Saturday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2020 12:23 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 12:09 IST
Many auto firms moving facilities out of China to cover geopolitical risks: SIAM
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Many companies in China are relocating or putting plants in other countries to cover geopolitical risks and the auto and components sector must bring those investments or tie up with them to produce in India, newly-elected President of Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) Kenichi Ayukawa said on Saturday. Speaking at the annual session of the Auto Components Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA), Ayukawa, who is also the managing director and CEO of Maruti Suzuki India, also said that he would make efforts to organize some business exploration meetings with manufacturers of Japan to push make in India.

Such similar steps could also be taken up with South Korea, USA, and European countries while asking components makers to go for "maximum localization of inner parts and raw material in line with 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' or self-reliant India drive. "There is an opportunity in adversity. Many companies in China are relocating or putting plants in other countries to cover the geopolitical risk. We should bring those investments to India or tie-up with them to produce in India," Ayukawa said.

He further said, "I will make efforts to organize some business exploration meetings with manufacturers of Japan to increase Make in India. Similarly, we could do with other countries like Europe or Korea or the USA." Stating that the challenges continue, Ayukawa asked the components industry to increase production while taking care of employees' health and safety in these challenging times. "You must deliver the components as required by customers," he said adding that doing so may be difficult in the middle of changing lockdowns and "it needs a good amount of top management monitoring and detailing".

He also exhorted the components industry to take extreme care of quality and safety these days. "Because of social distancing norms and implementing SOPs, it may be possible to miss some steps in some processes. These could lead to quality problems or safety hazards. There is no compromise on quality and safety," Ayukawa said. Stating that the SIAM sourcing group has identified four categories of components -- electronics, some grades of steel, tooling, and electric vehicles components -- where imports should be converted to local, he said, "We would request you (component makers) to take leadership and assume responsibility for localization of these components." "If we are able to achieve this, India will become very powerful for exports also. If you can produce ventilators and PPE in two months, I am confident you can achieve auto component localization also," Ayukawa said.

He sought government support to bring production linked incentive schemes for exports in the auto sector, GST reduction, and scrappage incentive scheme for domestic demand.

TRENDING

Killing Eve Season 4 production delayed, Jodie Comer reveals Villanelle’s worst enemy

Park Min-young & Park Seo-joon’s kissing video crosses 200 million views

Attack on Titan Season 4 to deal deeper into history & powers of Titans

UNDP launches Iraq’s first-ever anti-corruption forum for women

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

MLB roundup: O's end 19-game skid vs. Yanks in DH split

Rookie Ryan Mountcastle homered and drove in three runs, and the Baltimore Orioles defeated the visiting Yankees 6-3 in the second game of a doubleheader Friday night to end their 19-game, head-to-head losing streak against New York. The Ya...

Portland killing suspect and victim had guns, documents say

Both the suspect in the slaying of the right-wing protester in Portland, Oregon last weekend and the victim had handguns when their confrontation started after dueling street demonstrations, according to court documents made public Friday. ...

Three killed as two load carriers fall into gorge on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway

Three people were killed and two others injured on Saturday when two Kashmir-bound load carriers skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge along Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Ramban district, police said. A mini load carrier, carry...

Daily COVID-19 testing rose to 10.10 lakh due to Modis bold measures, over 1,500 dedicated hospitals set up in country: BJP chief to party's Odisha leaders.

Daily COVID-19 testing rose to 10.10 lakh due to Modis bold measures, over 1,500 dedicated hospitals set up in country BJP chief to partys Odisha leaders....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020