L&T Construction bags major infrastructure project in Telangana

Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said on Monday that its power transmission and distribution business has won a package to establish transmission lines and substations associated with a major infrastructure project in Telangana. The scope of the turnkey package involves establishing three new 400-kilovolt sub-stations with reactors, associated bay extensions at connected sub-stations and more than 170 km of 400 kV transmission links.

Another order has been secured from Konkan Railway Corporation to provide electrical and mechanical systems for two tunnels in Katra Dharam section of Udhampur Srinagar Baramulla rail link project. The scope of the package involves 33 kV and 11 kV HT power cable network, GIS sub-station, DG sets, tunnel lighting, ventilation, and fire-fighting systems, and SCADA system.

A power distribution package to replace bare conductors with aerial bunched cables has been received from north India. Additional orders have been received from ongoing transmission line projects. In Oman, the business has bagged a package to construct 400 kV overhead lines connecting three grid stations. These high-capacity transmission lines will interconnect three major transmission systems to improve dispatch coordination and grid security.

These will also enhance access to areas with renewable energy potential and enable reserves sharing. Besides, a repeat order has been received from a reputed client in the Middle East. L&T classifies a large project with a value ranging between Rs 2,500 crores to 5,000 crores.