Sterling and Wilson Solar wins Rs 1,600 cr project in Australia

Shapoorji Pallonji group company Sterling and Wilson Solar Ltd has won a Rs 1,600 crore project to install two large-scale solar projects in Australia with an installed capacity of over 300 megawatts.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 07-09-2020 11:30 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 11:12 IST
The company's order book in Australia stands at Rs 6,350 crore with five projects.. Image Credit: ANI

Shapoorji Pallonji group company Sterling and Wilson Solar Ltd has won a Rs 1,600 crore project to install two large-scale solar projects in Australia with an installed capacity of over 300 megawatts. The new projects have been secured from global independent power producer (IPPs), the work for which is expected to start immediately.

Sterling and Wilson Solar already has three projects of over 800 megawatts under construction in the region. Director and Global CEO Bikesh Ogra said the company's total order book in Australia now stands at about Rs 6,350 crore with five projects and a portfolio of more than 1.1 gigawatts, making it the largest home-grown solar engineering, procurement and construction player in the region.

"With the continent's regulatory environment becoming more conducive towards renewable energy and the prevalence of high electricity tariff, the commercial viability of solar projects is improving," he said. Sterling and Wilson Solar has been executing projects globally and has to its credit more than 10.6 gigawatts of solar power projects (commissioned and under various stages of construction) in various geographies.

The portfolio includes a 1,177-megawatt solar photovoltaic plant in Abu Dhabi -- the world's largest single-site solar plant. The company also manages a portfolio of 7.4 gigawatts of operations and maintenance projects globally. It has a presence in 25 countries across India, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Europe, the Americas and Australia. (ANI)

