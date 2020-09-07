Left Menu
Development News Edition

i-exceed's Appzillon Powers Bangladesh based mutual trust bank's fully digital on-boarding solutions

i-exceed, a leading global player for rapid digital banking transformation, has announced that it has powered 'MEasy', a fully digital on-boarding solution for MTB.

ANI | Bangalore (Karnataka) | Updated: 07-09-2020 11:48 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 11:23 IST
i-exceed's Appzillon Powers Bangladesh based mutual trust bank's fully digital on-boarding solutions
i-exceed logo. Image Credit: ANI

i-exceed, a leading global player for rapid digital banking transformation, has announced that it has powered 'MEasy', a fully digital onboarding solution for MTB. Appzillon, a unique combination of a low-code digital experience platform and pre-built customizable digital banking solutions from i-exceed, helped in the rapid development of the solutions deployed at MTB. Using i-exceed's platform, the solution went live in a record time of four weeks.

The fully digitized customer interface provides a cutting-edge, hassle-free, personalized, and holistic digital banking experience. Appzillon's unique micro-app and automated development approach helped the bank in developing self-service and assisted-service solutions that facilitate the entire customer onboarding process in a quick and efficient way.

Customers no longer have to engage with staff or stand in queues to open a bank account or to avail services; they can now do it in a matter of minutes using their national identity (NID) card with mobile and Internet banking services activated almost instantaneously. "The solutions being developed using Appzillon will transition the traditional paper-based approach to a digital one that ensures personalized and delightful user journeys. Going forward, we plan to transition several in-house developed mobile apps onto Appzillon's digital experience platform. We look forward to our continued engagement with i-exceed," said Syed Mahbubur Rahman, MD & CEO at MTB, while speaking on this digital initiative.

"We are extremely pleased in our association with MTB, an entity focused on truly enhancing customer relationships. With our low-code digital experience platform Appzillon, we will help MTB realize their digital initiatives 60% faster than conventional solutions available today," said S Sundararajan, Executive Director at i-exceed. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Health News Roundup: Australia to receive first batch of AstraZeneca COVID; UK records 2,988 new COVID cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

BJP MLA booked for rape in Uttarakhand

BJP MLA from Dwarahat, Mahesh Negi, has been booked for rape and criminal intimidation weeks after a woman accused him of the crime in a police complaint, police saidAn FIR was registered against Negi at the Nehru Colony police station here...

Metro brings smiles back, but travel time increases with most gates remaining closed

The resumption of Delhi Metro services on Monday brought smiles back on the faces of commuters in the national capital, but many said the closure of most entry-exit gates caused delay and inconvenience. A Delhi Metro employee said he had to...

Indian army asks China's PLA if missing civilians in their custody

The Indian Army said on Monday it has asked its Chinese counterpart if five Indian civilians who went missing from an eastern border state days ago were in their custody, while tension remains high on the western frontier between the rivals...

Ram temple construction committee chairman Nripendra Mishra's visit to Ayodhya begins today

The chairman of the committee for the construction of the Ram temple, Nripendra Mishra, will begin his visit to Ayodhya today. Mishra is scheduled to reach Ayodhya from Delhi by today evening.He will take part in several proceedings related...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020