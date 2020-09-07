i-exceed's Appzillon Powers Bangladesh based mutual trust bank's fully digital on-boarding solutions
i-exceed, a leading global player for rapid digital banking transformation, has announced that it has powered 'MEasy', a fully digital on-boarding solution for MTB.ANI | Bangalore (Karnataka) | Updated: 07-09-2020 11:48 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 11:23 IST
i-exceed, a leading global player for rapid digital banking transformation, has announced that it has powered 'MEasy', a fully digital onboarding solution for MTB. Appzillon, a unique combination of a low-code digital experience platform and pre-built customizable digital banking solutions from i-exceed, helped in the rapid development of the solutions deployed at MTB. Using i-exceed's platform, the solution went live in a record time of four weeks.
The fully digitized customer interface provides a cutting-edge, hassle-free, personalized, and holistic digital banking experience. Appzillon's unique micro-app and automated development approach helped the bank in developing self-service and assisted-service solutions that facilitate the entire customer onboarding process in a quick and efficient way.
Customers no longer have to engage with staff or stand in queues to open a bank account or to avail services; they can now do it in a matter of minutes using their national identity (NID) card with mobile and Internet banking services activated almost instantaneously. "The solutions being developed using Appzillon will transition the traditional paper-based approach to a digital one that ensures personalized and delightful user journeys. Going forward, we plan to transition several in-house developed mobile apps onto Appzillon's digital experience platform. We look forward to our continued engagement with i-exceed," said Syed Mahbubur Rahman, MD & CEO at MTB, while speaking on this digital initiative.
"We are extremely pleased in our association with MTB, an entity focused on truly enhancing customer relationships. With our low-code digital experience platform Appzillon, we will help MTB realize their digital initiatives 60% faster than conventional solutions available today," said S Sundararajan, Executive Director at i-exceed. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.
