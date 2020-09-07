BSE-listed hybrid Fintech Company Choice International Q1 net profit at Rs 1110.60 lakhs

Left Menu
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-09-2020 14:43 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 14:02 IST
BSE-listed Choice International Limited, a diversified conglomerate in the personal finance services spectrum has reported 1338% growth in April-June net profit to Rs 1110.60 lakhs compared to a net loss of Rs 89.67 lakhs in the corresponding quarter last year. The total income of the hybrid fintech company during the first quarter grew by 58% as compared to the corresponding previous quarter to Rs. 4,394.91 lakhs largely driven through its stock brokerage income. It includes Rs 908.06 lakhs on account of gain on the fair value of one traded security classified as fair value through profit and loss statement.

Sequentially, net profit and total income grew by 161% and 13% over the preceding quarter of Jan-Mar, respectively. EBITDA margin for the quarter under review grew to 47%, up 29 basis points over the same quarter last year.

Commenting on the first-quarter performance, Kamal Poddar, Managing Director, Choice International said, "Having achieved momentum in our stock brokerage operations, we would now explore and diversify our revenue segments through insurance broking and loan against shares in the next quarter. The two segments would expedite the momentum in our top-line to ensure 100 percent growth in FY21 revenues with our war chest of funds for inorganic growth and thereby created value for our stakeholders." "Choice would also foray into digital lending against shares and intends to leverage its strong-hold in the stock brokerage business and scale this segment up rapidly as part of driving revenue growth," Poddar said. Its various online platforms include www.choicebroking.in for stock brokerage, www.investica.com for mutual funds, and shortly would explore a digital platform for insurance.

About Choice International: Choice Group is an end-to-end financial services conglomerate, encapsulating a diversified range of financial products. We keep widening our service portfolio to keep pace with technological progress. We have a duty towards our trusted stakeholders which comes top on our priority list, but Choice Group is not just about business; we are also a socially responsible corporate which regularly gives back to society. Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1249684/Choice_International_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

