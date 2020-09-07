UAE's Pure Health partners Apollo Diagnostics to screen airline travellers for COVID-19

UAE's lab network Pure Health and Apollo Diagnostics -- a diagnostic chain and unit of Apollo Health and Lifestyle -- have partnered to administer COVID-19 tests to airline passengers flying into the United Arab Emirates. Pure Health has been appointed by the UAE government to launch this pioneering project to promote safe travel, according to a statement. "We are happy to support Pure Health in their efforts to control the COVID-19 pandemic and facilitate safe travel for passengers flying into the UAE. As one of the largest diagnostic chains in India, we are ideally placed to successfully deliver this ambitious initiative, and we are grateful for the trust placed in us," Apollo Health and Lifestyle Group CEO Chandra Sekhar said in a statement on Monday.

Apollo Diagnostics has already set up 9 collection centres across India and this programme has been implemented in Hyderabad at Nallagandla and West Maredpalli, Vijayawada at Venkateswarapuram, Kolkata at Laketown and Mudiali, Pune at Wakad, Bavdhan and Dhanori, Delhi (home collection). "The UAE has entrusted us with safeguarding the nation against the threat of travel-related COVID-19 transmission, worldwide. This responsibility requires us to ensure that we partner only with verified and accredited facilities around the world," International Passenger Screening Project Manager at Pure Health, Maria El Houari, said. "We have partnered with Apollo Diagnostics to ensure that the screening process is of the highest standards of service to the travellers," she said.

The UAE issued regulations that require all travellers flying into the country to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test. Travellers without such a certificate will not be allowed to board the flight.