Left Menu
Development News Edition

UAE's Pure Health partners Apollo Diagnostics to screen airline travellers for COVID-19

UAE's lab network Pure Health and Apollo Diagnostics -- a diagnostic chain and unit of Apollo Health and Lifestyle -- have partnered to administer COVID-19 tests to airline passengers flying into the United Arab Emirates.

PTI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 07-09-2020 20:15 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 20:02 IST
UAE's Pure Health partners Apollo Diagnostics to screen airline travellers for COVID-19
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

UAE's lab network Pure Health and Apollo Diagnostics -- a diagnostic chain and unit of Apollo Health and Lifestyle -- have partnered to administer COVID-19 tests to airline passengers flying into the United Arab Emirates. Pure Health has been appointed by the UAE government to launch this pioneering project to promote safe travel, according to a statement. "We are happy to support Pure Health in their efforts to control the COVID-19 pandemic and facilitate safe travel for passengers flying into the UAE. As one of the largest diagnostic chains in India, we are ideally placed to successfully deliver this ambitious initiative, and we are grateful for the trust placed in us," Apollo Health and Lifestyle Group CEO Chandra Sekhar said in a statement on Monday.

Apollo Diagnostics has already set up 9 collection centres across India and this programme has been implemented in Hyderabad at Nallagandla and West Maredpalli, Vijayawada at Venkateswarapuram, Kolkata at Laketown and Mudiali, Pune at Wakad, Bavdhan and Dhanori, Delhi (home collection). "The UAE has entrusted us with safeguarding the nation against the threat of travel-related COVID-19 transmission, worldwide. This responsibility requires us to ensure that we partner only with verified and accredited facilities around the world," International Passenger Screening Project Manager at Pure Health, Maria El Houari, said. "We have partnered with Apollo Diagnostics to ensure that the screening process is of the highest standards of service to the travellers," she said.

The UAE issued regulations that require all travellers flying into the country to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test. Travellers without such a certificate will not be allowed to board the flight.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day eight

Highlights of the eighth day at the U.S. Open in New York on Monday. The Grand Slam is being played without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Times ET GMT-4 1110 PLAY UNDERWAY AT FLUSHING MEADOWSPlay began in New York under bright su...

Rhea's complaint with Mumbai Police ploy to derail CBI probe:Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer

Sushant Singh Rajputs family lawyer Vikas Singh Monday said actress Rhea Chakrabortys complaint with Mumbai Police is a ploy to derail ongoing CBI investigation and keep the role of state police alive in the matter. Rhea has filed a complai...

Delhi Transport Dept begins Ph-2 trial of contactless e-ticketing app in cluster buses

The Transport Department of the Delhi government has started second phase trial of contactless e-ticketing app in its cluster buses. Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said on Monday a total of 2,000 tickets including 1,500 pink ones w...

Saudi Arabia sentences 8 to prison in final Khashoggi murder ruling

A Saudi Arabian court on Monday jailed eight people for between seven and 20 years for the 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, state media reported, four months after his family forgave his killers and enabled death sentences t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020