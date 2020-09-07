Left Menu
Ahmedabad metro train service resumes

I feel safer to use metro rather than travelling in buses for my daily work," said a passenger. The number of COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad district stood at 32,696 as on Monday, as per Gujarat health department..

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 07-09-2020 22:28 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 22:05 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Metro train service resumed in Ahmedabad on Monday after remaining shut for over five months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To ensure social distancing,a maximum of 90 passengers are being allowed to travel per trip between Vastral and Apparel Market stations, a stretch of 6.5 kms that was made operational in March last year, officials said.

As part of "Unlock 4", the Union government recently allowed resumption of metro train services. Officials said passengers travelling on metro trains are required to wear face masks.

"Coaches of these trains are thoroughly sanitised before use," they added. Meanwhile, passengers have expressed happiness over resumption of the service.

Some of them feel that travelling in a metro train is a better and safer option than availing other public transport services like buses or Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS). "I am happy that the metro service has resumed. I feel safer to use metro rather than travelling in buses for my daily work," said a passenger.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad district stood at 32,696 as on Monday, as per Gujarat health department.

