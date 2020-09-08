Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2020 11:48 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 11:48 IST
Mom's Belief transforms the lives of 5000 special needs children during lockdown

'Pay as you Like' campaign concludes more than 20,000 sessions New Delhi, 8th Sept 2020: Mom's Belief, South-Asia's largest innovation and research driven holistic care provider for children with developmental needs, today announced the successful completion of the first leg of 'Pay as you Like' campaign. Through the flagship 'Home Program', the campaign aimed at reaching parents across the country who had to effectively manage and take care of their children with special needs during the lockdown period. The campaign begun on May 1st and till date Mom's Belief has usefully completed 20,000+ sessions. The campaign helped reach out to over 50,000 parents belonging to the lower income bracket. Till date the company has been able to enroll more than 5000 new children and has provided online counselling via the Home Program at no cost. The effort put in by the company amounted to a corpus of INR 2 crore. The company with its ongoing efforts hopes to reach out to more children with special needs.

Commenting on the success of the campaign, Nitin Bindlish, CEO of Mom's Belief said, "Parenting is a difficult task and it is challenging during COVID-19. Post the lockdown, thousands of parents with special needs children found themselves without the right resources and knowledge as primary caregivers. Adjusting routines, like, experiencing closure of schools, therapy and daycare centers, social distancing and confinement to home prove to be a real struggle for children with special needs. This insight helped us to craft our campaign - 'Pay as you Like', intending to equip and empower parents belonging to lower socio-economic strata to understand and effectively provide for their children. By harnessing digital tech prowess coupled with our expertise to curate a highly tailored program for each child - our team of specialists were able to touch lives of more than 5000 children and their families during this global health crisis is truly commendable” he further added.

The company is currently present in 6 countries and has plans to expand to 15 countries by the end of 2021. About Mom's Belief Mom's Belief, South-Asia's largest innovation and research-driven holistic care provider for children with developmental delays. Established in 2015 by Nitin Bindlish, Mom's Belief launched its programs in early 2018 after three years of research and development developmental disorders in children. These are namely - autism spectrum disorder, ADHD, Down syndrome, learning disabilities, intellectual disability, global developmental delay, to name a few. Mom's Belief relies on the most progressive technology platforms to connect its clinicians with families across India and beyond. The team also addresses behavioral and mental health issues and is led by senior clinical leaders.

The company aims to build a model that empowers parents, caregivers, and professionals and also creates an ecosystem that fosters the use of tools, resources, training, and expert guidance to work towards a world where every child with special needs is cared for and attended to. The company has expanded its services to locations like New York, London, California, UAE, and Kuwait. Till date the company has been able to touch over 5000 lives across 108 centers in India. PWR PWR

