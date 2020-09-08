Left Menu
Development News Edition

Byju's raises fresh funding from Silver Lake, others  

In a statement on Tuesday, Byju's said the fresh funding round saw participation from Silver Lake, and existing investors Tiger Global, General Atlantic and Owl Ventures. "We are delighted to lead this investment and partner with Byju and his impressive team of education technology pioneers in their mission to help children in India and around the world achieve their true potential," Greg Mondre, Co-CEO of Silver Lake, said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2020 12:32 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 12:32 IST
Byju's raises fresh funding from Silver Lake, others  

Ed-tech major Byju's has raised fresh funding from Silver Lake and existing investors, Tiger Global, General Atlantic and Owl Ventures. While the company did not disclose financial details, sources said Byju's has raised USD 500 million (about Rs 3,672 crore) in the new round that valued it at USD 10.8 billion.

"We are fortunate to be in a sector of positive relevance during this crisis. This has brought online learning to the forefront and is helping parents, teachers and students experience and understand its value," Byju's founder and CEO Byju Raveendran said. In a statement on Tuesday, Byju's said the fresh funding round saw participation from Silver Lake, and existing investors Tiger Global, General Atlantic and Owl Ventures.

"We are delighted to lead this investment and partner with Byju and his impressive team of education technology pioneers in their mission to help children in India and around the world achieve their true potential," Greg Mondre, Co-CEO of Silver Lake, said. Following the closure of schools due to the ongoing pandemic, the company had made content on its learning app free for all students. Over the last few months, BYJU'S has entered the after-school learning space with the launch of BYJU'S Classes, a comprehensive online tutoring program.

Last month, Byju's acquired WhiteHat Jr, a Mumbai-based coding platform. With coding fast emerging as a key skill for the future, the company expects the integration will accelerate its international expansion plans. Since the lockdown, the company has seen over 20 million new students start learning from its platform for free.

Currently, the app has over 64 million registered students and 4.2 million annual paid subscriptions. The company has doubled its revenue to Rs 2,800 crore in FY19-20 from Rs 1,430 crore in the previous fiscal. Last month, regulatory filings by Byju's to the Corporate Affairs Ministry had shown that the company has raised about Rs 909 crore in funding from billionaire Yuri Milner-led DST Global giving the entity 1.2 per cent shareholding in the ed-tech company. In June, Byju's had raised funding from global technology investment firm BOND, while in February, it had raised about USD 200 million in funding from General Atlantic. The company, however, had not disclosed the financial details.

The edu-tech space has seen strong growth globally with the COVID-19 pandemic serving as an inflection point. While a number of players have raised fresh funding from investors, consolidation is also being seen in the industry with deals like Unacademy acquiring PrepLadder for USD 50 million and Byju's buying WhiteHat Jr for USD 300 million..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket Ireland cancels Inter-Provincial T20 match over coronavirus fears

Cricket Ireland on Monday announced the cancellation of the Inter-Provincial T20 match between Munster Reds and Northern Knights over concerns regarding coronavirus. Earlier, a member of the Northamptonshire cricket team had tested positive...

Hima, Neeraj, Gopichand to be part of awareness campaign on fitness

Star sprinter Hima Das, javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and chief badminton coach Pullela Gopichand will raise awareness on daily fitness exercises in a campaign planned from September 13 to 27. Launched on August 29 to mark the first anniver...

UK's easyJet cuts capacity as quarantine restrictions widen

British airline easyJet is reducing its flying schedule after demand has been hit by frequent changes in government restrictions on travel, including quarantine measures.The airline said on Tuesday it expected to fly slightly less than the ...

Lebanon c.bank head says he won't quit despite rumours amid crisis

Lebanons central bank governor, who has been in the post since 1993, said he had no plan to resign despite rumours he would quit amid a deep financial crisis in the Middle East nation. Riad Salameh, the head of Banque du Liban, told CNBC in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020