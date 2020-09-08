Left Menu
Development News Edition

British mid-caps fall as no-deal Brexit fears weigh

International Personal said there is a "material uncertainty" around its ability to continue as a 'going concern' after posting a half-yearly loss and given the upcoming maturity of a eurobond. The domestically focussed FTSE 250, a barometer for Brexit sentiment, was down 0.3% following its best session in a month on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 08-09-2020 14:50 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 14:26 IST
British mid-caps fall as no-deal Brexit fears weigh
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

London's mid-cap FTSE 250 fell on Tuesday on mounting fears that the UK would exit the European Union without a trade agreement, while International Personal Finance tumbled 16% after the doorstep lender warned of 'going concern' risks.

Britain began a fresh round of Brexit trade talks by warning the EU that it was ramping up preparations to leave the bloc without an agreement as the two sides bicker over rules that govern nearly $1 trillion in trade. International Personal said there is a "material uncertainty" around its ability to continue as a 'going concern' after posting a half-yearly loss and given the upcoming maturity of a eurobond.

The domestically focussed FTSE 250, a barometer for Brexit sentiment, was down 0.3% following its best session in a month on Monday. Bellwether stocks including homebuilders were among the biggest decliners, also pressured by a 5.9% plunge for Travis Perkins, Britain's largest distributor of building materials, as its profit sank 81% in the first half of the year.

The export-heavy FTSE 100 lost 0.3%. "The FTSE 250 has been hit majorly due to weakness in builders, especially after Travis Perkin's weak earnings update, while the market has already factored in a no-deal Brexit," said Keith Temperton, a sales trader at Forte Securities.

UK equity markets are already reeling from the COVID-19 crisis that has set the domestic economy on course for its worst recession in 300 years. The FTSE 250 has bounced about 42% since the coronavirus-driven crash in March, but is still well below its pre-pandemic record highs. The blue-chip FTSE 100 is only about 2% above the levels it traded at during the Brexit referendum in 2016.

In earnings-driven news, Britain's largest sportswear retailer JD Sports Fashion surged 7.7% to a seven-month high after reinstating its annual outlook. Data analytics firm Experian jumped 2.9% after posting higher second-quarter revenue, while retailer Halfords fell 3.3% even as its underlying sales of cycling goods surged 59.1% in the 20 weeks ended Aug. 21.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Department to continue making COVID-19 TERS payments until 15 Sep

The Department of Employment and Labour on Monday announced that it will continue making the COVID-19 Temporary EmployeeEmployer Relief Scheme TERS payments until 15 September 2020.This, according to the department, follows negotiations at ...

Russia has to regain global oil market share once demand heals, Novak says

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said it was extremely important for Russia and other oil producers to quickly regain, or even raise, their market share once the demand recovers, according to a ministrys in-house magazine published o...

Ministers, scientists concerned as coronavirus cases rise in UK

Senior ministers in the UK have joined leading scientists to express concern as the number of coronavirus cases reflected a rise in the country over the past few days. UK Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said on Tuesday that the country was...

UP lifts weekend curbs on markets

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday revoked its order of mandatory closure of markets on Sunday, reverting to the pre-coronavirus lockdown arrangement. According to a statement, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said in a review meeti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020