Left Menu
Development News Edition

World Bank appoints Keith Hansen as country director for Kenya, Rwanda, Somalia, and Uganda

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 08-09-2020 14:42 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 14:42 IST
World Bank appoints Keith Hansen as country director for Kenya, Rwanda, Somalia, and Uganda
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@Hansen_WB)

The World Bank has appointed Keith Hansen as the new country director for Kenya, Rwanda, Somalia, and Uganda effective September 8, according to a news report by Chimp Reports.

Hansen, who has over 30 years of experience in development practice, will lead an active multi-country portfolio consisting of over 100 projects totaling more than USD 13 billion.

"Under Mr. Hansen's leadership, the World Bank will work closely with the four countries to provide innovative products and services that respond to their diverse development challenges and contribute to achieving sustainable economic growth and poverty reduction, with a specific emphasis on COVID-19 recovery," reads a statement issued by World Bank.

His appointment, the statement further reads, comes at a time when the governments of Kenya, Rwanda, Somalia, and Uganda are confronting both the immediate and longer-term health and economic impacts of the COVID-19 crisis.

Prior to this new assignment, he was the Vice President for Global PracticeSolutions, Vice President and Director for Human Development, SectorManager for Health, Nutrition and Population; with his most recent assignment being Senior Advisor in the Office of the World Bank Chief Executive Officer.

Keith Hansen, an American national, holds a Law Degree from StanfordUniversity, a Master of Public Affairs from Princeton University, and a bachelor's degree in Political Science from Yale University. Keith Hansen will be based in Nairobi, Kenya.

He succeeds Carlos FelipeJaramillo who was appointed as the Vice President for Latin America and the Caribbean region," the statement indicates.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

K'taka: Govt doctors threaten to go on strike from Sept 15

Government doctors in Karnataka have threatened to go on strike from September 15 if their demand for salaries on par with the Central Government Health Scheme scale were not met. There is disparity in our pay scale compared to the doctors ...

HM condoles death of radio astronomer Swarup

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday condoled the death of renowned&#160;radio astronomer Govind Swarup and said he&#160;will always be remembered for his immense contribution towards research and development of ingenious facilities.&#1...

HIL supplies 114.2 tonnes DDT to Zambia

State-owned HIL India Ltd has supplied 114.2 tonnes of organochlorine insecticide DDT to Zambia for a malaria control programme, the Union fertiliser and chemicals ministry said on Tuesday. This is the last phase of dispatch out of the 307 ...

Ministers, scientists concerned as coronavirus cases rise in UK

Senior ministers in the UK have joined leading scientists to express concern as the number of coronavirus cases reflected a rise in the country over the past few days. UK Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said on Tuesday that the country was...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020