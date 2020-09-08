World Bank appoints Keith Hansen as country director for Kenya, Rwanda, Somalia, and Uganda

The World Bank has appointed Keith Hansen as the new country director for Kenya, Rwanda, Somalia, and Uganda effective September 8, according to a news report by Chimp Reports.

Hansen, who has over 30 years of experience in development practice, will lead an active multi-country portfolio consisting of over 100 projects totaling more than USD 13 billion.

"Under Mr. Hansen's leadership, the World Bank will work closely with the four countries to provide innovative products and services that respond to their diverse development challenges and contribute to achieving sustainable economic growth and poverty reduction, with a specific emphasis on COVID-19 recovery," reads a statement issued by World Bank.

His appointment, the statement further reads, comes at a time when the governments of Kenya, Rwanda, Somalia, and Uganda are confronting both the immediate and longer-term health and economic impacts of the COVID-19 crisis.

Prior to this new assignment, he was the Vice President for Global PracticeSolutions, Vice President and Director for Human Development, SectorManager for Health, Nutrition and Population; with his most recent assignment being Senior Advisor in the Office of the World Bank Chief Executive Officer.

Keith Hansen, an American national, holds a Law Degree from StanfordUniversity, a Master of Public Affairs from Princeton University, and a bachelor's degree in Political Science from Yale University. Keith Hansen will be based in Nairobi, Kenya.

He succeeds Carlos FelipeJaramillo who was appointed as the Vice President for Latin America and the Caribbean region," the statement indicates.