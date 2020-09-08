Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jindal Stainless reports Q1 loss at Rs 87 crore as sales contract 60 pc

Jindal Stainless Ltd (JSL) on Tuesday posted a loss of Rs 87 crore in Q1 FY21 due to lower sales in the Covid-19 induced business environment.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2020 15:51 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 15:51 IST
Jindal Stainless reports Q1 loss at Rs 87 crore as sales contract 60 pc
The company says business sentiment is likely to improve by month-end. Image Credit: ANI

Jindal Stainless Ltd (JSL) on Tuesday posted a loss of Rs 87 crore in Q1 FY21 due to lower sales in the Covid-19 induced business environment. The net revenue and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were severely hit to stand at Rs 1,262 crore and Rs 78 crore respectively.

Sales volume contracted by 60 per cent from 2.22 lakh tonnes in Q1 FY20 to 88,814 tonnes in Q1 FY21. The widespread disruption in supply chains and temporary suspension of manufacturing activity pulled down melt production to 90,329 tonnes, lower by 63 per cent over the corresponding period last year. Interest cost during the quarter fell by 8 per cent to Rs 131 crore.

Even though April was a complete wash-out for domestic manufacturing, said JSL, imports of stainless steel were even higher than the pre-Covid levels of January. While the overall imports jumped by 44 per cent during this period, those from Indonesia witnessed an eight-fold leap. JSL said the domestic industry awaits relief measures from the government to alleviate these distorted trade practices.

Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal said the company has undertaken several business, operational and strategic initiatives to minimise the impact of the pandemic, and hope to recover by September-end with improved business sentiments. An uptick in healthcare and two-wheeler segments along with likely improvement in retail segment during festive season is expected to boost the demand for stainless steel in the coming months, he added.

This is over and above the conventional applications of stainless steel in construction, transportation and process industries which are slowly resuming pace. (ANI)

Also Read: Stark photos highlight plight of Indonesia's vulnerable doctors

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai police to probe Adhyayan's allegations of drug use against Kangana

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday said the Mumbai police will probe allegations by Adhyayan Suman that actor Kangana Ranaut took drugs. Talking to reporters here, Deshmukh said Adhyayan, the son of actor Shekhar Suman, was ...

Comments attributed to NSA Ajit Doval in Chinese state media are false: MEA

India on Tuesday refuted reports published in Chinese media that Indian troops illegally crossed the Line of Actual Control LAC near Pangong Tso and said the comments attributed to National Security Advisor Ajit Doval are false. According t...

Malaysia says no more 'fist bumps' as coronavirus numbers jump

Malaysian authorities on Tuesday reminded the public to avoid physical contact, including fist bumps as a form of greeting, as the number of new coronavirus cases in the country climbed to a three-month high. The fist bump, where two people...

Jaishankar meets his Iranian counterpart enroute to Moscow for SCO Foreign Ministers' meet

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif to discuss strengthening of bilateral cooperation. During the meeting both Ministers also reviewed regional developments.Taking to Twitter, J...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020