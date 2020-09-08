Left Menu
Placement at GIBS starts off with 160+ companies visiting the campus, amidst the pandemic

Amidst the pandemic wave across the country, and global economic slowdown, Global Institute of Business Studies, Bengaluru, has witnessed steady growth in the number of companies hiring from the institute this year.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2020 16:31 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 16:31 IST
New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI/Digpu): Amidst the pandemic wave across the country, and global economic slowdown, Global Institute of Business Studies, Bengaluru, has witnessed steady growth in the number of companies hiring from the institute this year. GIBS has been recognized as one of the top private Business Schools in India, and has been credited with the 15th rank as the best B School in Karnataka. The B School has achieved stellar placements with over 160 companies visiting the campus, of which 74 MNCs have recruited from the campus for the very first time.

The institute has a record of 100 per cent placement every year and while the job scenario is at tenterhooks, the institute could also provide the students with 100 per cent summer placements, wherein 58 companies recruited. In the past months we have seen few sectors facing the brunt through job losses, furloughed staff and hiring freezes. However, the pandemic has also expanded the horizons for corporates and enabled them to adapt to the crisis through their contingent plans. This has helped to create opportunities which would have been thought about much later.

"In the current scenario, it is very important for students to inculcate the right skills. Be it the global recession or the pandemic, it won't last forever. Upskilling will be crucial in the industry. Our courses are blended with emerging skills like AI, ML and Business Analytics which are the most sought-after skills in the industry right now. At GIBS, we initiated the Corporate Practical Exposure Session amidst the pandemic, to enable students to get the right insights to excel when they step into the corporate world. This has also helped them to shine bright and grab good offers during the placement season," said Ritesh Goyal, Managing Director, GIBS, while commenting on this season of placement. GIBS has always ensured that its students stay ahead of the curve with its value-added programmes. This helps students to stay abreast according to the industry standard. With its different accreditation and association with renowned industry players and academia, the institute has helped its students to become competitive in the job market even during the times of crisis and bag good offers. Some of the renowned corporates giving astounding internship and placement offers are Flipkart, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, HUL, Bosch, Deloitte, Byjus, Berger Paints, TCS amongst others.

The strong industry network of GIBS in the corporate has enabled the institute to reach out to their regular recruiters even during the pandemic situation. The PGDM programme at GIBS also includes courses like Corporate School that enables students to get better placements. Such initiatives have helped the institute stand strong in the face of a crisis and help students get job offers. The institute also conducts rigorous training and grooming sessions for the students to prepare them for the pre-placement rounds, aptitude tests, enhance their communication skills which are crucial to building along with their critical thinking skills. To know about the placements at GIBS, visit https://www.gibsbschool.com/.

This story is provided by Digpu. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Digpu)

© Copyright 2020