Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia, hit by coronavirus crisis, considers military spending cuts

Some government officials have called for lower military spending to free up funds for such initiatives. Military expenditures have increased under Putin, but the Kremlin said in 2018 that Russia would cut its defence budget to less than 3% of GDP within the next five years.

Reuters | Updated: 08-09-2020 18:39 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 18:39 IST
Russia, hit by coronavirus crisis, considers military spending cuts

Russia is considering cutting spending on the military as low oil prices and the coronavirus crisis have pummelled its economy, a document published by the finance ministry shows.

The ministry has proposed the government cut state spending on the military by 5% between 2021 and 2023. The proposal, published on Monday, also includes budget spending cuts of 10% for other types of spending but excludes the court system, the servicing of Russia's debt and wages for civil servants. Russia, which flexed its military muscle with its 2014 annexation of Crimea from Ukraine and intervention in the Syrian conflict, dropped out of the list of the top five biggest military spenders in 2018 after its spending fell 3.5%.

Last year it returned as the world's fourth largest military spender and increased its military expenditures by 4.5% to $65.1 billion, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute. That amount corresponded to 3.9% of its gross domestic product, it said. President Vladimir Putin has called for better living standards and investment in healthcare and education. Some government officials have called for lower military spending to free up funds for such initiatives.

Military expenditures have increased under Putin, but the Kremlin said in 2018 that Russia would cut its defence budget to less than 3% of GDP within the next five years. Exact figures for military funding are considered a state secret in Russia, but in 2018 the defence ministry said 20 trillion roubles ($282 billion) had been earmarked for the construction of military infrastructure under a new armament programme for 2018-2027.

The World Bank expects the Russian economy to contract by 6% this year. ($1 = 70.8475 roubles)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

UiPath sees 20 pc YoY growth in India since February on increased demand

Tech firm UiPath on Tuesday said it has seen a 20 per cent year-on-year YoY growth in India since February on the back of significant demand for its solutions from various segments, including government and supply chain companies. UiPath pr...

Significant movement on Russia's offer for phase 3 testing, manufacture of its COVID-19 vaccine in India: NITI Aayog member

With Russia approaching India for phase 3 trials of its Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 and for its manufacture in the country, NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul said on Tuesday that the government attaches great importance to this offer of p...

Chinese troops carried rods, spears and clubs in aggressive approach towards Indian post: Govt sources on fresh border tension

Chinese troops carried rods, spears, clubs and sharp weapons in trying to close in on an Indian position in Mukhpari area of Rezang-La ridgeline in eastern Ladakh on Monday evening, government sources said on Tuesday. As tension escalated a...

National Education Policy lays stress on research: Javadekar

Pune, Sep 8 PTITheNational Education Policy NEP 2020lays emphasis on the research and innovation through various means, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said here on Tuesday. He listed affordability, accessibility, quality, equity, and acco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020