India, Angola decide to boost ties in diverse sectors

India and Angola have resolved to expand their bilateral cooperation in a range of areas including energy, telecommunication, information technology and agriculture. The two sides reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations at a meeting of the India-Angola Joint Commission which was co-chaired by the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Angolan counterpart Tete Antonio.

A joint press communique on Monday's virtual meeting said both governments shared the view that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations is a global scourge and resolved to combat it through coordinated regional and global efforts, including at the UN. "The two ministers reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations in the areas of political, economic, trade and investment, defence and security and development cooperation," it said.

The communique released on Tuesday by the Ministry of External Affairs said Jaishankar and Antonio also exchanged views on regional and global developments of mutual interest. It said both sides agreed to encourage Indian investments in information technologies and telecommunications and cooperate in the field of space so as to benefit the Angolan health and education sectors.

The communique said India offered to share its expertise to support Angola's economic diversification plans through capacity building and infrastructure development in key areas of health, education, mining and agriculture while leveraging Angola's strengths in the petroleum and diamond sector. "The joint commission noted that Angola-India development partnership could be further strengthened through lines of credit and buyer's credit arrangements to enhance the capacity of Angolan entities in areas like agriculture, defence, energy, industry, and sustainable water projects," it said.

The two sides also finalised three agreements including one on cooperation in the health sector..