Left Menu
Development News Edition

Happiest Minds Technologies IPO subscribed 8.40 times on second day of bidding

On the upper end of the price band, the IPO will fetch Rs 702 crore. The company, promoted by Ashok Soota, has raised Rs 316 crore from anchor investors. The Bengaluru-based company's shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and the NSE. ICICI Securities and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) are the managers for the offer.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2020 20:22 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 20:08 IST
Happiest Minds Technologies IPO subscribed 8.40 times on second day of bidding
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The initial public offer of IT services firm Happiest Minds Technologies was subscribed 8.40 times on the second day of bidding on Tuesday. The Rs 702-crore IPO, received bids for 19,53,36,630 shares against total issue size of 2,32,59,550 shares, according to data available with the NSE.

The category meant for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 47 per cent, while non-institutional investors portion received 3.96 times subscription and retail individual investors 38.85 times. The price band for the offer, that will close on Wednesday, has been fixed at Rs 165 to Rs 166 per equity share.

The offer comprises a fresh issuance of shares aggregating up to Rs 110 crore and an offer for sale of up to 3.56 crore equity shares. On the upper end of the price band, the IPO will fetch Rs 702 crore.

The company, promoted by Ashok Soota, has raised Rs 316 crore from anchor investors. Soota was also the founding chairman and managing director of MindTree. He had also served as vice-chairman of Wipro.

The IT company proposes to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue for meeting long-term working capital needs and general corporate purposes. The Bengaluru-based company's shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and the NSE.

ICICI Securities and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) are the managers for the offer.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Govt issues tender for survey of Mum-Nagpur high speed corridor

The government on Tuesday invited tenders to conduct a survey for a 741 km high speed rail corridor from Mumbai to Nagpur to gauge the feasibility of running a bullet train on the route, which will pass through Nasik in Maharashtra. The ten...

Andhra Pradesh govt launches Plasma donation campaign

In an effort to treat the coronavirus patients more effectively, the Andhra Pradesh government has launched a plasma donation campaign. More than 37000 people are eligible for the donation of plasma in the state of Andhra Pradesh.The campai...

China's PLA confirms 5 missing Arunachal youths found: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju

Chinas Peoples Liberation Army has confirmed that five youths missing from Arunachal Pradesh have been found by them and their handing over process to Indian authorities is being worked out, Union minister Kiren Rijiju said on Tuesday. The ...

Indian, Chinese friends would find a mutually acceptable solution through dialogue: Russian Deputy Chief

Roman Babushkin, Russian Deputy Chief of Mission in Delhi on Tuesday said that Russia has no doubt that Indian and Chinese friends would find a mutually acceptable solution through dialogue. Were very encouraged to know that Defence Ministe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020