Metro railway top official checks safety arrangements at stations

Metro Railway general manager Manoj Joshi on Tuesday inspected the safety arrangements at several stations here, and asked all officials to ensure strict maintenance of social distancing norms when the services resume in the metropolis. Joshi had last week given assurances that the final date for recommencement of the city's rapid transit system will be fixed shortly.

Metro spokesperson Indrani Banerjee said Joshi inspected the entry and exit gates and the sanitiser dispensing machines installed at all stations between Noapara and Park Street. He also checked the markings and signage at the stations and inside train coaches which will help Metro commuters maintain physical distance, Banerjee said.

Metro authorities have decided to allow a maximum of 400 passengers to board a train, and a system has been developed to issue colour-coded e-passes on mobile phones. The Union Home Ministry, as part of the Unlock 4 guidelines, has allowed metro services to resume in cities from September 7, in a graded manner.