Left Menu
Development News Edition

Namibia eases coronavirus restrictions to attract tourists

The tourism sector is highly competitive and Namibia is competing to attract tourists with countries from all over the world," Tourism Minister Pohamba Shifeta said.

Reuters | Windhoek | Updated: 08-09-2020 22:04 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 21:47 IST
Namibia eases coronavirus restrictions to attract tourists
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Namibia has further eased restrictions for international tourists to try to prevent the collapse of a sector hit by the coronavirus pandemic after the country closed its borders in March. The Tourism Ministry said on Tuesday tourists could go to their pre-booked destinations and take part in activities for up to five days, after which they will be tested for the virus.

If they stay at their pre-booked destination for less than five days they can proceed to another destination without a test. In rules introduced in July, tourists had to quarantine at their first destination for seven days, which resulted in a large number of cancellations.

The tourism sector in the southwest African country has not seen any new bookings since the beginning of the month, leading to 115.7 million Namibian dollars ($6.85 million) in cancellations, the ministry estimates. "This has necessitated a rethink in our approach. The tourism sector is highly competitive and Namibia is competing to attract tourists with countries from all over the world," Tourism Minister Pohamba Shifeta said.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Positive Covid tests in no-lockdown Sweden hit lowest rate since pandemic began

Sweden carried out a record number of new coronavirus tests last week with only 1.2 coming back positive, the health agency said on Tuesday, the lowest rate since the pandemic began at a time when countries across Europe are seeing surges i...

Belgian politics on hold as mediator contracts COVID-19

Belgiums plans to forge a fully fledged government 16 months after an election were put on hold on Tuesday after one of the two mediators charged with the job tested positive for COVID-19.Egbert Lachaert, the head of the Flemish Liberal Par...

French PM tests negative for COVID after contact at Tour de France

French Prime Minister Jean Castex has tested negative for COVID-19, his office said on Tuesday, after he came into contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.Castex took the test after he shared a car last weekend with the...

Charlie Hebdo artist seized by gunmen recalls sheer terror

The Charlie Hebdo caricaturist who was forced at gunpoint to open the satirical newspapers door to two al-Qaida extremists described on Tuesday the moments of sheer terror from the attack in January 2015, and the feelings of guilt and power...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020