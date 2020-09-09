Silver Lake picks 1.75 pc stake in Reliance Retail for Rs 7,500 cr

Silver Lake picks 1.75 pc stake in Reliance Retail for Rs 7,500 crPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2020 10:11 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 09:41 IST
US private equity firm Silver Lake Partners has picked 1.75 per cent stake in Reliance Retail for Rs 7,500 crore, the Indian firm said in a statement on Wednesday
The investment values Reliance Retail at Rs 4.21 lakh crore
The world's largest tech investor had previously invested in billionaire Mukesh Ambani's digital unit, Jio Platforms Ltd.
