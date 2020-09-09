Left Menu
Development News Edition

China, HK stocks drop on Wall St tech woes, rising Sino-U.S. tensions

China and Hong Kong stocks dropped on Wednesday, following Wall Street's tech rout overnight, and as escalating Sino-U.S. relations and falling oil prices dampened risk appetite. ** Some mainland Chinese investors are seeking safe haven in bonds, as signs of tighter regulatory scrutiny and climbing yields threaten stretched valuation of technology shares. ** China's start-up board ChiNext , which is up 42% this year, slumped over 3% on Wednesday.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 09-09-2020 10:29 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 10:29 IST
China, HK stocks drop on Wall St tech woes, rising Sino-U.S. tensions

China and Hong Kong stocks dropped on Wednesday, following Wall Street's tech rout overnight, and as escalating Sino-U.S. relations and falling oil prices dampened risk appetite. ** Some mainland Chinese investors are seeking safe haven in bonds, as signs of tighter regulatory scrutiny and climbing yields threaten stretched valuation of technology shares.

** China's start-up board ChiNext , which is up 42% this year, slumped over 3% on Wednesday. ** China's blue-chip CSI300 index fell 1.5% to 4,622.56 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index slipped 1.1% to 3,280.96 points.

** In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index dropped 1% to 24,385.51 points. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index slid 1.1% to 9,725.97. ** Wall Street closed lower on Tuesday as heavyweight technology names extended their sell-off to a third straight session, sending the Nasdaq into correction territory. Adding to the gloom, oil prices hit lows not seen since June.

** Chinese semiconductor shares continued to slide as a possible U.S. sanction against Chinese chip-making giant SMIC cast a pall over the sector. ** Shanghai-listed shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp plunged 3.6%, while its Hong Kong-listed shares lost nearly 2%.

** Should the ban occur, more than half of SMIC's sales could be affected, potentially dealing a bigger blow to Chinese equipment and materials players, brokerage CLSA wrote in a note. ** Sentiment in China was also hurt by signs that regulators are stepping up crackdown on speculation. Three high-flying stocks listed on the ChiNext market suspended share trading on Wednesday, citing investigations into "abnormal volatility".

** It's time to swap stocks for bonds, said Li Bei, fund manager at hedge fund manager Banxia Investment. ** "Currently, A-share valuations are purely supported by risk appetite, which is totally unreliable. Reversal of sentiment can happen at any time," she wrote on Wednesday.

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

Shares of online betting company DraftKings surges 245% YTD

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Science News Roundup: Unique anatomy helps the African wild dog sustain its life on the run

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Unique anatomy helps the African wild dog sustain its life on the runThe African wild dog distinguishes itself from rival predators like lions and hyenas by using the unique hunting styl...

Avaali Launches Reverse Auction Feature for Velocious Supplier Relationship Management Solution

Bangalore, Karnataka, India NewsVoir Avaali, the Bangalore headquartered company with specialization in bringing down cycle time and cost of enterprise business processes, launched a reverse auction feature for its Velocious Supplier Relati...

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,176 to 253,474; Australia not worried about vaccine trial pause and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.U.S., European COVID-19 vaccine developers pledge to uphold testing rigourNine leading U.S. and European vaccine developers pledged on Tuesday to uphold the scientific standards their exp...

Entertainment News Roundup: Lloyd Webber urges UK to set date for theatres to open at full capacity; Singapore's concert for the dead goes online during pandemic and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Start Me Up - Rolling Stones open store in London despite pandemicThe Rolling Stones will open their first dedicated store on Wednesday in Londons Carnaby Street, despite the coron...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020