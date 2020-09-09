Left Menu
WNS’ ‘Quote-to-Sustain’ Offering Accelerating the Shift to a Digital Finance Function

QtS will enable clients to transform F&A operations by combining state-of-the art technology, advanced analytics, deep domain expertise and customer experience capabilities to create a digital, touchless, autonomous process. About WNS WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-09-2020 18:09 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 18:09 IST
Mumbai, Maharashtra, India & New York, United StatesBusiness Wire India WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) services, today announced the launch of Quote-to-Sustain (QtS), a next-gen digital Finance & Accounting (F&A) offering. QtS enables CFOs to release working capital, minimize revenue loss and accelerate revenue recovery, reduce total cost of ownership and enhance customer retention. Powered by data, analytics and intelligent automation, this future-ready solution offers enterprises an integrated end-to-end solution for managing order fulfilment, billing and receivables. It also improves the customer experience by reducing multiple touchpoints and enabling seamless interactions.

“QtS has been created as a mission-critical offering for CFOs. This solution’s capabilities are even more timely and relevant given today’s business impacts from the global pandemic, and our clients’ changing strategic requirements moving forward. Going beyond the traditional boundaries of the order-to-cash process, the core differentiation of the QtS offering is the scope expansion and automation of the cash collections cycle, and therefore, the ability to present a digital, comprehensive picture to the CFO,” said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS. Quote-to-Sustain’s technology is powered by Emagia, a global leader in digital order-to-cash solutions, WNS proprietary technologies and frameworks, and other third-party software partnerships. QtS will enable clients to transform F&A operations by combining state-of-the art technology, advanced analytics, deep domain expertise and customer experience capabilities to create a digital, touchless, autonomous process.

About WNS WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 375 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer interaction services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of June 30, 2020, WNS had 43,422 professionals across 61 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in China, Costa Rica, India, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States. For more information, visit www.wns.com. Safe Harbor Provision This document includes information which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied are discussed in our most recent Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. WNS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

