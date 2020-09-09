Left Menu
Development News Edition

UAE, India should have open sky policy instead of service agreement: Envoy

Calling for a rethink on the issue, the UAE envoy said the two sides should look for a stronger collaboration wherein both Indian and UAE airlines would benefit. An open sky air service agreement allows for airlines from the two countries to have an unlimited number of flights as well as seats to each other's jurisdictions.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2020 18:28 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 18:28 IST
UAE, India should have open sky policy instead of service agreement: Envoy

The UAE and India should have an open sky policy instead of an air service agreement between them, the Gulf nation's Ambassador to India Ahmed Al Banna said on Wednesday, asserting that such a move would benefit airlines of both countries. The UAE is India's trusted partner and its investment commitment is a testimony of its confidence in the economic growth story of India, Al Banna said at a webinar.

The UAE is the largest Arab investor in India having a share of about 85 per cent of the total Arab investment in the country, he said. "There exists immense untapped growth potential in many different sectors. The UAE wants to be the preferred economic partner of India and we want to work closely with India to improve on many different levels," Al Banna said at the webinar organised by Vijay Jolly, President of the Delhi Study Group.

One of the most important aspect is the improvement of air connectivity which is yet another important economic growth catalyst that facilitates trade and tourism, he said. "We have 1,068 flights between the UAE and India. More than 50 or 55 per cent of Indians who travel outside India, they use Dubai and Abu Dhabi as their transit points," he said.

"We need to look into having what we call an open sky policy, instead of having an air service agreement, which is limited in terms of capacity, in the number of seats," Al Banna said. Calling for a rethink on the issue, the UAE envoy said the two sides should look for a stronger collaboration wherein both Indian and UAE airlines would benefit.

An open sky air service agreement allows for airlines from the two countries to have an unlimited number of flights as well as seats to each other's jurisdictions. The National Civil Aviation Policy, 2016, allows the government to enter into an 'open sky' air services agreement on a reciprocal basis with SAARC nations as well as countries beyond a 5,000 kilometre radius from New Delhi.

India has signed open sky agreements with the US, Greece, Jamaica, Guyana, Finland, Spain and Sri Lanka, among other countries..

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

See no reason to deny leave to prof for fellowship in France: HC to JNU

The Delhi High Court Wednesday said it saw no reason for Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU denying leave to one of its professors to pursue a nine-month fellowship offered by a French research institute. Prima facies I see no reason why he sh...

Banks catalysts of economic revival: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said banks are going to be the catalysts for economic revival. At this stage, the catalysts for economic revival, the catalysts who have the pulse of every one of their customers, are banks, ...

Maha: Two die in lightning strike in Palghar district

Two persons were killed onWednesday in a lightning strike in Palghar district ofMaharashtra, an official saidThe incident occurred near Kurze dam in Talasaritaluka, said district disaster cell chief Vivekanand KadamThe deceased Sachin Kurve...

Hess CEO 'optimistic' new Guyana government will approve project license

Hess Corps chief executive on Wednesday said he is optimistic the recently elected government of Guyana will issue soon a production license for the third phase of a major offshore oil project.Hess and partners Exxon Mobil Corp and CNOOC Lt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020