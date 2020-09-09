Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brexit in crisis: UK's new plan admits breach of international law

Reuters | Updated: 09-09-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 18:33 IST
Brexit in crisis: UK's new plan admits breach of international law

Britain plunged Brexit trade talks into crisis on Wednesday by publishing a bill that explicitly acknowledges the government could break international law by ignoring some parts of the divorce treaty it signed with the European Union.

Brushing aside warnings from Brussels that breaching the treaty would prevent any trade deal being struck, London said in the proposed legislation that it would ignore parts of the Withdrawal Agreement, which was only signed in January. The Internal Markets Bill says that certain provisions are "to have effect notwithstanding inconsistency or incompatibility with international or other domestic law".

The government has said international law would be broken "in a very specific and limited way", but the EU has made its anger plain. "Very concerned about announcements from the British government on its intentions to breach the Withdrawal Agreement," Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, the EU executive, said on Twitter.

"This would break international law and undermines trust. Pacta sunt servanda = the foundation of prosperous future relations," she said. The Latin phrase, meaning "agreements must be kept", is a basic principle of international law. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told parliament the bill was "a legal safety net to protect our country against extreme or irrational interpretations" of the Northern Ireland protocol of the Withdrawal Agreement that could threaten peace in the British province.

"KAMIKAZE THREAT" The bill, if approved, would give ministers the power to ignore parts of the protocol by modifying the form of export declarations and other exit procedures.

It will debated in both chambers of parliament and require their approval before becoming law. Britain quit the EU in January but has remained part of its single market, largely free of trade barriers, under a status quo agreement that expires in December. It has been negotiating a trade deal to take effect from Jan. 1, but says it is willing to walk away if it cannot agree favourable terms.

The British pound, which tends to rise with the perceived likelihood of a negotiated trade deal with the EU, was down around 0.4% in mid-afternoon at $1.2939. Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said he would speak to Johnson to express "very strong concerns" about the plans while his deputy Leo Varadkar called it a "kamikaze" threat that had backfired.

Asked how he could expect Britons to obey the law if his government was willing to undermine it, Johnson said: "We expect everybody in this country to obey the law." Senior members of Johnson's Conservative Party have already voiced anger that Britain might consider such a move.

Scotland and Wales said the bill would weaken the fabric of the United Kingdom itself by stealing powers from Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland. "The prime minister and his friends ... are creating a rogue state, one where the rule of law does not apply," Ian Blackford, leader of the pro-independence Scottish National Party, told the Westminster parliament.

(Additional reporting by Michelle Adair and Madeline Chambers in Berlin and Conor Humphries in Dublin; Writing by Michael Holden and Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Angus MacSwan and Kevin Liffey)

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

See no reason to deny leave to prof for fellowship in France: HC to JNU

The Delhi High Court Wednesday said it saw no reason for Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU denying leave to one of its professors to pursue a nine-month fellowship offered by a French research institute. Prima facies I see no reason why he sh...

Banks catalysts of economic revival: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said banks are going to be the catalysts for economic revival. At this stage, the catalysts for economic revival, the catalysts who have the pulse of every one of their customers, are banks, ...

Maha: Two die in lightning strike in Palghar district

Two persons were killed onWednesday in a lightning strike in Palghar district ofMaharashtra, an official saidThe incident occurred near Kurze dam in Talasaritaluka, said district disaster cell chief Vivekanand KadamThe deceased Sachin Kurve...

Hess CEO 'optimistic' new Guyana government will approve project license

Hess Corps chief executive on Wednesday said he is optimistic the recently elected government of Guyana will issue soon a production license for the third phase of a major offshore oil project.Hess and partners Exxon Mobil Corp and CNOOC Lt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020