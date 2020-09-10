Left Menu
U.S. set to end enhanced screening of some international travelers for COVID-19 -sources

The document seen by Reuters says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) "is shifting its strategy and prioritizing other public health measures to reduce the risk of travel-related disease transmission.” It said that of 675,000 passengers screened at the 15 airports, "fewer than 15 have been identified as having COID-19." A spokesman for the CDC did not immediately comment.

Updated: 10-09-2020 01:16 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 01:08 IST
The U.S. government is set to end enhanced screening of some international passengers for COVID-19 and drop requirements that travelers coming from the targeted countries arrive at 15 designated U.S. airports, according to U.S. and airline officials and a government document seen by Reuters. The changes are set to take effect as early as Monday, according to the draft rollout plan seen by Reuters, but the move could still be delayed, U.S. officials said.

The administration earlier this year imposed enhanced screening requirements on travelers who had been in China, the United Kingdom, Brazil, Iran and the Schengen region of Europe, and barred most non-U.S. citizens who have been in those locations from coming to the United States. The document seen by Reuters says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) "is shifting its strategy and prioritizing other public health measures to reduce the risk of travel-related disease transmission." It said that of 675,000 passengers screened at the 15 airports, "fewer than 15 have been identified as having COID-19."

A spokesman for the CDC did not immediately comment. The "current entry strategy for international arrivals only covers a small portion of the traveling public, requires significant resources and is not sustainable as travel volumes increase," document said.

The plan was reported earlier by Yahoo News.

