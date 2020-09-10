Left Menu
Development News Edition

Microsoft calls on NZ tech partners to submit success stories

Microsoft is encouraging each of its innovative technology Partners to shine a light on their achievements and enter the annual awards, which celebrate the outstanding ways customers are being empowered through clever use of Microsoft technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 10-09-2020 09:01 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 09:01 IST
Microsoft calls on NZ tech partners to submit success stories
Categories for this year’s awards range from Azure Migrate to Business Applications, Cloud for Good, ISV Partner Award and more. Image Credit: ANI

Microsoft is calling on its tech Partners across New Zealand to submit their stories of success as entries open for this year's Microsoft New Zealand Partner Awards.

Microsoft is encouraging each of its innovative technology Partners to shine a light on their achievements and enter the annual awards, which celebrate the outstanding ways customers are being empowered through clever use of Microsoft technology.

Categories for this year's awards range from Azure Migrate to Business Applications, Cloud for Good, ISV Partner Award and more. Modern Work & Security and Empowering Employees are likely to be particularly strong categories this year, in view of ongoing disruption.

Matt Bostwick, Commercial Partner Director at Microsoft New Zealand, says, "This has been an incredibly difficult year for many, which makes it even more important to celebrate the tremendous work our Partners have done on behalf of their customers, and the difference it's made to so many organisations around the world. 2020 has been a huge year of digital transformation, so we expect to see many amazing stories come through. I think this year's judging is going to be particularly tough, but in the best possible way."Bostwick encourages all Microsoft New Zealand Partners to enter the awards, not only so Microsoft can publicly recognise their efforts, but because of the additional opportunities, the prestige of winning can open up for winners.

Each winner will receive the opportunity to promote their success in sales and marketing materials, such as press templates, customised logos and web banners, and inclusion in press releases. All finalists will be acknowledged at the awards ceremony. While the format of this year's awards will be confirmed at a later date, the event will be held no later than December 15, 2020.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-No secret to beating Serena, just fight until it's over: Azarenka

There is no secret to beating Serena Williams, says her U.S. Open semi-final opponent Victoria Azarenka, the only chance to win is to fight hard, execute well and remember the 23-times Grand Slam champion is never out of it, no matter the s...

Tennis-Sublime Thiem tames De Minaur to book US Open semi-final spot

Second seed Dominic Thiem delivered a sublime performance to dismantle Australian Alex de Minaur 6-1 6-2 6-4 on Wednesday and canter into the semi-finals of the U.S. Open.Thiem needed a little over two hours to record the win under the clos...

UN denounces Kabul attack targeting Afghan Vice President

The Vice President survived the attack but dozens of civilian casualties mostly bystanders were reported in the blast, which took place in a crowded part of the city. Relieved to hear AmrullahSaleh2 survived todays deplorable attack in ...

Clippers defeat Nuggets, take 3-1 series lead

Kawhi Leonard recorded 30 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists and four steals to lead the Los Angeles Clippers to a 96-85 victory over the Denver Nuggets in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinal series on Wednesday night near Orlando. Mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020