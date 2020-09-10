Left Menu
Development News Edition

Exports in September first week jump 13 pc to $6.12 billion

India's exports during the first week of September jumped 13.35 per cent year-on-year to 6.12 billion dollars, officials data released on Thursday showed.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2020 11:08 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 11:08 IST
Exports in September first week jump 13 pc to $6.12 billion
Exports of engineering goods increased by 18 pc cent to $254 million during Sep 1 to 7. Image Credit: ANI

India's exports during the first week of September jumped 13.35 per cent year-on-year to 6.12 billion dollars, officials data released on Thursday showed. At the same time, imports declined by 21.37 per cent to 6.85 billion dollars. Consequently, the deficit during September 1 to 7 worked out to 730 million dollars.

The exports of non-petroleum products totalled 5.7 billion dollars in the same period while imports were to the tune of 5.54 billion dollars. Of these, exports of engineering goods increased by 18 per cent to 254 million dollars, organic and inorganic chemicals by nearly 37 per cent to 146 million dollars, and drugs and pharmaceuticals by 34 per cent to 146 million dollars.

The imports of pulses increased by 101 per cent to 26 million dollars, vegetable oil by 39 per cent to 72 million dollars and electronic goods by 6 per cent to 73 million dollars. The trends by partner countries showed that exports to China during September 1 to 7 increased by 7.5 per cent to 188 million dollars while exports to the United States increased by 20 per cent to 174 million dollars and to Malaysia by 2.6 per cent to 87 million dollars.

However, imports in the same period from Ghana increased by 1,521 per cent to 49 million dollars, from Angola by 171 per cent to 28 million dollars and from China by 2.7 per cent to 36 million dollars. There was a decline in exports to the United Arab Emirates, Singapore and Belgium and imports from Nigeria, the United States and Iraq. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Emergency Brexit talks as EU explores UK plan to break divorce treaty

Britain and the European Union will hold emergency talks on Thursday over Prime Minister Boris Johnsons plan to undercut parts of the Brexit divorce treaty, a step Brussels has warned could scupper any chance of a trade deal. After Britain ...

Mumbai cops provide security outside Kangana's house, office

Mumbai police have made security arrangements outside Bollywood actor Kangana Ranauts residence in suburban Khar and her bungalow-cum-office in Bandra, an official said on Thursday. The Queen actor has already been given Y-plus category sec...

ANALYSIS-WTO leadership race seen as hostage to U.S. election

The World Trade Organizations effort to select a leader entered a new stage this week as ambassadors from 164 member countries met with senior officials for private confessionals to say who they support.But the politicking in Geneva, the fi...

Reliance Industries shares extend rally, jump nearly 3 pc

Shares of Reliance Industries continued to rally on Thursday, gaining nearly 3 per cent, on US private equity firm Silver Lake Partners 1.75 per cent stake-buying plan in the firms retail arm for Rs 7,500 crore. The market heavyweight stock...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020