Exports in September first week jump 13 pc to $6.12 billion

India's exports during the first week of September jumped 13.35 per cent year-on-year to 6.12 billion dollars, officials data released on Thursday showed. At the same time, imports declined by 21.37 per cent to 6.85 billion dollars. Consequently, the deficit during September 1 to 7 worked out to 730 million dollars.

The exports of non-petroleum products totalled 5.7 billion dollars in the same period while imports were to the tune of 5.54 billion dollars. Of these, exports of engineering goods increased by 18 per cent to 254 million dollars, organic and inorganic chemicals by nearly 37 per cent to 146 million dollars, and drugs and pharmaceuticals by 34 per cent to 146 million dollars.

The imports of pulses increased by 101 per cent to 26 million dollars, vegetable oil by 39 per cent to 72 million dollars and electronic goods by 6 per cent to 73 million dollars. The trends by partner countries showed that exports to China during September 1 to 7 increased by 7.5 per cent to 188 million dollars while exports to the United States increased by 20 per cent to 174 million dollars and to Malaysia by 2.6 per cent to 87 million dollars.

However, imports in the same period from Ghana increased by 1,521 per cent to 49 million dollars, from Angola by 171 per cent to 28 million dollars and from China by 2.7 per cent to 36 million dollars. There was a decline in exports to the United Arab Emirates, Singapore and Belgium and imports from Nigeria, the United States and Iraq. (ANI)