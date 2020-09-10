Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Caution reigns in wake of Nasdaq bounce, euro drifts higher ahead of ECB meeting

Stock markets rose on Thursday, but without the spring of Wall Street's tech rebound as Asia's investors trod carefully, while the euro crept higher as currency traders stood by for a crucial European Central Bank meeting later in the day. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan snapped its longest losing streak since February with a 0.7% gain.

Reuters | Updated: 10-09-2020 11:44 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 11:44 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Caution reigns in wake of Nasdaq bounce, euro drifts higher ahead of ECB meeting

Stock markets rose on Thursday, but without the spring of Wall Street's tech rebound as Asia's investors trod carefully, while the euro crept higher as currency traders stood by for a crucial European Central Bank meeting later in the day.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan snapped its longest losing streak since February with a 0.7% gain. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.9% and Chinese blue chips rose 0.8%. Markets in Sydney and Hong Kong were just better than flat and, in a sobering reminder of the risks, Jakarta nosedived 5% on plans to re-introduce COVID-19 social restrictions in the Indonesian capital.

"They're half-hearted moves in Asia ... nothing that smacks of conviction really," said Mizuho Bank's head of economics and strategy in Singapore, Vishnu Varathan. "There are some questions about what exactly triggered this turnaround (on Wall Street). It wasn't as if the sun came poking out and it's all blue skies."

Futures traded either side of steady, with Euro STOXX 50 futures last up 0.3% and FTSE futures down 0.2%, while futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.1% and Nasdaq 100 futures were up 0.4%. Varathan said investors were grappling with whether this month's U.S. tech selloff was really done, and beyond that an increasingly uncertain U.S. political outlook and persistent Sino-U.S. tensions.

Fuel demand fears also had oil prices back under pressure, in an indication of wavering confidence in global growth. Brent crude futures fell a fraction to $40.77 a barrel after bouncing back from a three-month low overnight. U.S. crude futures slipped 0.2% to $37.99 a barrel.

Bond buyers also returned after a tepid response to a $35 billion U.S. 10-year auction overnight, pushing the yield on U.S. 10-year debt down by a whisker to 0.6968%. EURO WAITS FOR ECB

Currency markets were mostly steady through the Asia session as investors look to the ECB policy statement due at 1145 GMT and a subsequent news conference from 1230 GMT. Earlier concerns that the bank may turn dovish, or sound worried about the euro's rise, have started to give way to an expectation it might be more upbeat about the economic outlook.

Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday that the ECB might leave its economic projections broadly steady - not exactly bullish, but enough to leave the euro drifting higher to $1.1821 in Asia. "The risk now is that the euro could lift after the ECB meeting, if that is the case and there is more confidence," said Commonwealth Bank of Australia currency analyst Kim Mundy, something that would pull other currencies higher with it.

The pound was on a knife-edge ahead of emergency talks between Britain and the European Union on Thursday after a British proposal to ignore parts of the Brexit divorce pact threw trade negotiations into turmoil. Sterling last sat at $1.3006 and 90.91 pence per euro .

U.S. jobless claims figures are also due at 1230 GMT and investors are also intently focused on whether the U.S. stock market bounce can actually hold firm. Wednesday's Nasdaq rebound has recouped about a quarter of the index's losses since it plunged from a record high on Sept. 2, but it has also highlighted how stretched some stocks are.

"It's too soon to say whether the rout is over, or whether last night's recovery is simply a pause," ANZ analysts said in a note on Thursday. Gold was steady at $1,947 an ounce.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Slumping Yankees face challenge from plucky O's

If this season unfolded with 162 games, the odds that the New York Yankees would be fending off the Baltimore Orioles for eighth place and an American League playoff spot would be considered a long shot. Instead this season features an expa...

University apologises for setting up segregated online sites

University of Michigan-Dearborn issued an apology Wednesday for creating segregated online student cafes, one for white people and another for people of colour. A statement by the university near Detroit came after two virtual cafe events w...

United Airlines to operate daily flights on Delhi-Chicago, Bengaluru-San Francisco routes

United Airlines on Thursday said it will operate daily flights on the Delhi-Chicago route from December this year and the Bengaluru-San Francisco route from spring next yearTogether with the airlines existing services from New Delhi and Mum...

Father, step-mother among 5 arrested for Jharkhand youth's murder

The father and step- mother of a youth were among five persons arrested for his kidnap and murder in Jharkhands Gumla district, police said on Thursday. A youth was strangled to death and his body tied with heavy stones and dumped into a we...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020