Over 4.53 lakh people returned to Himachal Pradesh during lockdown: Minister

In a written reply to questions raised by Kishori Lal (Anni) and Vinod Kumar (Nachan), the jal shakti minister said as many as 4,53,707 people returned to Himachal Pradesh between April 25 and September 7 after getting Covid e-passes. The state government brought back 14,428 people to Himachal Pradesh in special trains and buses at its own expense. One person was brought home by air, the reply stated.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 10-09-2020 14:07 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 13:55 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Over 4.53 lakh people returned to Himachal Pradesh during the coronavirus lockdown, a state minister informed the assembly Thursday. In a written reply to questions raised by Kishori Lal (Anni) and Vinod Kumar (Nachan), the jal shakti minister said as many as 4,53,707 people returned to Himachal Pradesh between April 25 and September 7 after getting Covid e-passes.

The state government brought back 14,428 people to Himachal Pradesh in special trains and buses at its own expense. One person was brought home by air, the reply stated. Of the total returnees, 23,892 people are from Bilaspur district, 31,404 from Chamba, 31,932 from Hamirpur, 1,40,741 from Kangra, 5,021 from Kinnaur, 35,926 from Kullu, 519 from Lahaul and Spiti, 25,019 from Mandi, 34,744 from Shimla, 29,895 from Sirmour, 81,013 from Solan and 13,601 from Una.

