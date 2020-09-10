SpiceJet operates repatriation flight with 160 Indians from Cebu in Philippines to Chennai

SpiceJet said it operated a repatriation flight with 160 Indians onboard from Cebu in the Philippines to Chennai on Thursday under the Vande Bharat Mission. In a press release, the airline said it will also arrange complimentary air travel on Saturday for three Philippines nationals requiring liver treatment in Hyderabad.

Shambhu S. Kumaran, Ambassador of India to the Republic of Philippines, said, "Delighted that SpiceJet is operating a flight from Cebu to Chennai today followed by a flight from Cebu to Hyderabad and Ahmedabad on 12 September". “I also wish to record my sincere appreciation to SpiceJet for carrying a liver transplant child, donor and family free of charge at the request of the Embassy on humanitarian grounds," Kumaran stated.

Scheduled international flights have been suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, special international passenger flights have been operating in India under the Vande Bharat Mission since May and under bilateral air bubble arrangements formed with other countries since July.