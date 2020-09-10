Left Menu
We are committed to the divorce deal, Britain to tell EU

European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic and British minister Michael Gove are discussing the British government's plans to undercut parts of the treaty, moves the spokesman said were aimed at creating a "safety net". "I expect him (Gove) to reiterate the UK's commitment to implementing the Northern Ireland protocol and to the joint committee process with the hope that an agreement remains possible within that framework," the spokesman said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-09-2020 18:02 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 17:46 IST
"I expect him (Gove) to reiterate the UK's commitment to implementing the Northern Ireland protocol and to the joint committee process with the hope that an agreement remains possible within that framework," the spokesman said. "I would expect him also to explain that as a responsible government we must provide a safety net that removes any ambiguity and ensures that the government can always deliver on its commitments to the people of Northern Ireland."

He repeated that Britain was committed to working hard to reach a deal with the EU before a status quo transition period concludes at the end of this year.

