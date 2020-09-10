One Electric Motorcycles to begin deliveries of Kridn bike next month

One Electric Motorcycles on Thursday said it will begin deliveries of its electric bike Kridn from next month, covering four cities. The capital-based company has completed the homologation process and on-road trials of its 'Made in India' electric bike Kridn, and the deliveries of first production batch will commence in October, One Electric Motorcycles said in a statement.

Dealership applications and pre-booking registrations are open now for Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad, it added. "With speed of 95 kmph...KRIDN will be one of the fastest and most powerful electric motorcycle currently available for sale in India," One Electric Motorcycles CEO Gaurav Uppal said.

Besides performance, the company also wanted to make a motorcycle which lasts for many years. In order to do so, the company has sourced suspension components from Munjal Showa, tyres from Ceat and lighting parts from FIEM Industries, Uppal said. One Electric is also working on strategic partnerships with established players for Kridn-R model, a separate bike for last-mile deliveries.

"Kridn is our flagship model for city commute and Kridn R will be focused on taxi services and last-mile deliveries. We plan another entry level model in 2021 with 75 kmph top speed from a 2 KW motor. Our target price of this model will be under Rs 1 lakh," Uppal said. The company plans to launch Kridn at a price of Rs 1.29 lakh (ex-showroom).