EdTech firm BroadArks holds webinar on 'Building the mind-set and skill-sets required to face'

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): Every single white paper on the subject of 'Skill Gap in India' written over the past eight to ten years, points out to an impending and serious lost opportunity of major proportions. There exists a huge gap between the current status and the desired goals in terms of a skilled workforce. In 2019, several new-age jobs could not find a suitable match due to skill gaps across sectors. According to the International Labour Organisation (ILO), India is staring at a 29 million skill-deficit by 2030.

To overcome this situation, An initiative that particularly stood out as innovating and relevant to the current context was an online webinar 'building the mind-set and skill-sets required to face' organized by BroadArks Technology Pvt Ltd, a young EdTech firm which provides vocational education by delivering a technology-enabled learning and employment platform to the youth. The webinar was organized on the occasion of Teacher's day, 5th Sept, 2020. The webinar was conducted by an eminent academician, Prof Deepa Ayachit, a Life coach, NLP and CBT practitioner and a Senior trainer accomplished in the domains of Soft Skills Training, and Interpersonal skill development, Team building, Conflict Resolution, Stress Management and Behavioural Training.

On being asked about the various skills, Prof Deepa said that skills are classified into three categories which are Soft skills, Hard skills and Transferrable skills. She clearly put emphasis on soft skills as it includes components of communication, team building, time management and business etiquettes etc., which are very important in today's world. She shared the insights with the audience on skill sets to focus upon, in the wake of the pandemic and its implications in the workplace and on the economy at large. "The past five months have been challenging especially for youngsters at beginner-levels. Rather than just wishing people on Teacher's Day, we decided to actually get an experienced academician and celebrate the day by imparting valuable life-sessions and insights on how to move ahead and navigate our way out of the crisis. This online Master Class is the first in the series of many similar engagement sessions we have planned for the coming months," said Sanjiva Jha, Founder & CEO of BroadArks, while speaking about the event.

More than 100 participants attended this webinar from across the country. And the event was highly successful as echoed by the sentiments of participants. True to the spirit of 'Teacher's Day' the initiative resulted in youngsters learning practical and relevant tips. BroadArks offers purpose-built Solutions catering to Corporate Enterprises, Schools and Individuals. These solutions have been developed with first-hand knowledge and experience over the years. Through an end-to-end integrated model of job skills training, wage employment and entrepreneurship, BroadArks creates opportunities for individuals, enterprises and communities, contributing to large scale improvements in social and economic conditions.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)